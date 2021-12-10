“Steph, 6'2 - 6'3, you got kids out there saying I can do that” - Jay Williams believes Steph Curry's style of play has inspired more kids to take up basketball 

As he continues to build a legacy as the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has been lighting up the NBA this season. With his incredible performances, there has been massive praise flowing his way.

On ESPN's radio show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the Warriors superstar was commended for inspiring kids to take up basketball and achieve greatness. Jay Williams said:

“Steph, 6 (feet) 2 (inches) - 6-3, you got kids out there saying I can do that”

Jay Williams also talked about how Steph Curry has changed the way the game is played and has proven to be an inspiration for kids not blessed with physical prowess. Williams continued:

"Curry is the most revolutionary offensive player the game has ever seen. On the court, he's inverted offenses. When I look at LeBron James, Julius Irving, Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor, and Michael Jordan - Michael Jordan is 6 (feet) 6 (inches) with a 48-inch vertical. That's not attainable for kids. LeBron James is Karl Malone and Magic combined."

Max Kellerman also waxed lyrical about Curry and his teammate Draymond Green and credited them with changing the game. Kellerman said:

"The way they play the pick and roll with five men out and the whole thing. Forget about the fact that the ball doesn't stick with Steph, the 3-point line that gives you three points. Why would you ever back up from that, because you don't get any extra points? But what winds up happening is you create extra space, and now everyone on the team shoots it better because the rotations are slower and they have to cover more ground. It completely changed the way the game is being played."

How far can Steph Curry and the Warriors go this season?

Curry and the Warriors have been a juggernaut this season with a 21-4 record, as they sit atop the Western Conference with the best record in the NBA. They are 14-2 at home and 7-2 on the road. And with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman expected to return soon, the Warriors and their championship aspirations should only continue to build momentum.

Curry is averaging 27.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting better than 41% from beyond the arc and higher than 43% from the field. The "Baby-Faced Assassin" has six double-doubles and one triple-double.

Curry's best performance came in a 14-point demolition of the Atlanta Hawks. In that game, he had 50 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while shooting better than 47% from 3-point range as he made 9 of his 19 3-point shots.

With Ray Allen's record for the most 3-pointers within reach in the next few games, Curry will only add to his legacy.

The Warriors need Curry to keep performing like this with teammates Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano Anderson and Gary Payton II contributing. If the San Francisco-based franchise can keep Curry healthy and integrate Thompson and Wiseman back into the rotation, there might be no stopping the Warriors and Steph Curry from winning their fourth championship in the past eight seasons.

