Steph Curry drops 1-word reaction to ex-Lakers rookie's stunning near triple-double display

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was energized when he saw former LA Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari's recent accomplishment. On Tuesday, Olivari led the South Bay Lakers to a 134-130 victory against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 6-foot-3 guard finished the game with a near triple-double.

Olivari had 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 9-for-17 shooting. He was on fire the entire game as the point guard had 18 points and six assists during the first half. The undrafted player was reliable on the free-throw line as he made all of his eight attempts.

His teammate, Bronny James, finished with 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists. The son of LeBron James shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc against the Warriors' G League team.

Curry recognized what Olivari did and had a short reaction in the comments section.

"Yessir 🙌🏽" Curry commented.

Curry's reaction to Olivari's huge game against the Warriors.

Olivari was an undrafted rookie who began his career with the Lakers. Before his contract was changed to a two-way agreement, he first agreed to a 10-day contract to play for Los Angeles.

The audience began to take notice of the point guard's skill. In December, he also inked a multi-year contract with Curry Brand by Under Armour. But after the Lakers dismissed him in January, he joined the team's G League squad.

The young guard has averaged 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29 games for South Bay. He has been one of the top sources of on-court output for the developmental team and has earned a starting position.

Olivari grew up as a fan of Steph Curry

Quincy Olivari had one of the best moments of his NBA career when he met his favorite player, Steph Curry. One of his goals in life was to get Curry's autograph, which he accomplished before he became a professional basketball player. In an article by Shaun Powell, the rookie guard recalled his experience about getting his favorite player's autograph.

“It was the best thing ever because you could see the signature; it was in silver,” Olivari said. “I wore it for that game, then put it away. I didn’t want to spill anything on it. Went home, put a thumbtack on it and hung it on the wall over my bed. Slept under it every night.”

Olivari seems to be the luckiest Curry fan as he got to talk to him as a pro basketball player and was signed to his shoe line.

Since then, he's worked hard to be called up to the NBA again and possibly share the floor with the two-time champion.

