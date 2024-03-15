Steph Curry injury update: Coach Steve Kerr provides positive news on Warriors’ star guard ahead of Lakers clash

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has missed the past three games due to an injury, causing his team to lose a few games. In the Warriors' previous 109-99 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry wasn't able to participate. Lucky for them, things are looking brighter as they prepare for their game against the LA Lakers tomorrow.

Curry has played 59 games this season and is the sole reason why the Warriors are expected to make it to the postseason. The two-time MVP is carrying the team on his back, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. With his outing, Golden State has a 34-31 record and is not out of the playoff race.

For their game against the Lakers tomorrow (Saturday, March 16), Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Curry's availability.

"Only that he practiced and everything went well," Kerr said on Curry's potential return. "He'll meet us in LA on Friday, practice there, and see if he's ready for Saturday... We're hoping to get Steph back for Saturday."

Their game on Saturday against the Lakers will be their third game against each other in their season series. Both teams have gone 1-1 against each other and are looking to get a win tomorrow.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of their regular season matchup against the Chicago Bulls. He immediately left the floor and was rushed to the locker room.

According to updates, he worked out with the Warriors' G-League affiliate recently and had a scrimmage.

Curry has dealt with ankle injuries throughout his career. Before he emerged as a star, he suffered multiple ankle injuries and surgeries. His ankle issues were thought to be a significant hindrance to his career. But he overcame the injuries and soon became one of the biggest stars in the NBA.

Fans are hopeful to see Curry back on the floor as they fight for positioning in the Play-In Tournament.

Steph Curry's stats vs. the LA Lakers

Curry has played 41 games against the Lakers since his debut in 2009. Because the Warriors and Lakers are in the same division, the former Davidson star has familiarized himself with the LA franchise. Throughout his career, he's averaged 22.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

For this season, he's played against the team twice. Curry has performed better against them in previous seasons, which is why he's needed in Saturday's game. In two games against the Lakers, he's averaged 39 points, 7.5 assists and two rebounds.