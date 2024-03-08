Steph Curry injury update: NBA insider reports latest on Warriors' superstar, return could be imminent

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry suffered an ankle injury in their game against the Chicago Bulls last night. It happened late in the fourth period as he drove to the basket toward Coby White while being defended by Alex Caruso. Curry had to exit the game, which resulted in a 125-122 loss for them.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently gave an update on Curry's ankle injury. After their loss against the Bulls, it was speculated that the two-time MVP would undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury. Now, Wojnarowski has given an update on what the MRI scan found.

"Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s MRI on his right ankle returned clean on Friday and a clearer timeline on his return will come with how ankle responds over next several days," Wojnarowski reported.

Curry's presence is needed for the Warriors, as he's their best player. He's played 59 games this season, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The ten-time All-Star has only missed three games this season before he injured his right ankle.

Steph Curry's teammates react to his injury

Many were surprised with the injury that Steph Curry experienced last night. Fans are worried about how his potential absence will affect the team's goal of making the postseason. However, his teammates remain positive that he'll be back in no time to pick up where he left off.

After the game, Draymond Green shared that everyone on the team isn't sulking regarding the recent injury to the 2022 Finals MVP.

"Spirits are high. We’ll see. Think he may get an MRI," Green said.

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, remains optimistic that the team can perform well even without their best player. The Warriors still have veteran stars that could help turn their season around.

"Not really, but if he is out, unfortunate, but it's part of the length of the season," Thompson said. "It's hard to play every game, especially not have any minor injuries. We'll do well without him, we can rely on our history and how to execute without him."

Many are still awaiting the update on how long Curry will be out while recovering from his injury.

