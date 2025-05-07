Steph Curry injury update: Steve Kerr makes massive announcement on Warriors superstar as concerns grow

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a significant update on Steph Curry’s injury following the team’s 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kerr confirmed that Curry is being considered day-to-day with a left hamstring strain.
Kerr also revealed that the four-time NBA champion is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, which will offer more clarity on the severity of the injury. In a candid statement, Kerr acknowledged the unpredictable nature of hamstring injuries and stated that the team is preparing as if Curry will not be available for Game 2.
“We’re definitely game planning for him to not be available Thursday," Kerr said, as quoted by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "We don’t know yet (for sure)… we have to talk about (finding offense without Steph),"
Steph Curry sustained the injury during the second quarter of Game 1 against the Timberwolves. After grabbing his left hamstring and grimacing in pain, he immediately signaled to the bench to be subbed out. The Warriors superstar headed straight to the locker room and was later officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Steph Curry "crushed" and "deflated" after hamstring injury
Steph Curry was visibly devastated after suffering a left hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Head coach Steve Kerr described him as "crushed" while teammate Draymond Green said Curry looked "deflated" during their conversation in the locker room.
According to Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Curry was seen walking with a noticeable limp on his left leg as he exited the arena postgame. The Warriors star did not speak to the media following the win and is expected to hold off on making any statements until the results of his MRI are available.
Curry was limited to just 13 minutes of action in Game 1 before exiting with the injury. During his brief stint, he posted 13 points, one rebound and one assist, shooting an efficient 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
