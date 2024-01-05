Steph Curry issues stark reminder on Warriors’ woes after heart-wrenching defeat to Nuggets

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are still looking to build some consistency, as they continue to struggle on both ends. The Warriors have won only 16 of their first 34 games, and they are still fighting to enter the playoff and play-in spots.

At the same time, Golden State has blown up double-digit leads several times this season and this had led to painful defeats. This was the case Thursday, when the reigning champions Denver Nuggets erased an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter and claimed the victory thanks to Nikola Jokic's game winner at the buzzer (130-127).

After the game, Steph Curry addressed the Warriors' current struggles and remained hopeful that Golden State would turn things around.

"We haven't established an identity. And that's on us to do it. Good teams know who they are, they find ways to win, and they do it consistently. We haven't checked any of these boxes. So, you can't call us a good team until we do," the four-time NBA champion told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

"No matter how much experience we have, every year is different, is unique, because of the team you have and the challenges this team is facing. We have not yet figured out who we are and we have to prove who we are on a nightly basis. There is still belief, though, that we can."

Steph Curry wants to see the Warriors distribute roles clearly as soon as possible

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle on both ends with several players facing a lot of ups and downs.

The coaching staff has yet to build solid lineups and the changes in the rotation haven't helped the team so far. Thus, Curry wants to see the team distribute the roles clearly, in a way to find consistency and build some momentum, even though they still have time to turn things around.

"It's frustrating, for sure. Thirty-two games in, and any seriously competitive contender, a good team can answer that question: Is there a clear-cut five players the team can rely on? We have to get to that point before it's too late," the Warriors' megastar recently said, via Marca.com.

Golden State, which has won six of its past 10 games, will host the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Friday. Detroit has the worst record in the league with just three wins in their first 34 games. The Pistons also hold the longest losing streak in league history with 28 straight losses.

For his part, Steph Curry has appeared in 32 games so far with averages of 27.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 4.6 apg, on 41.0% shooting from beyond the arc.