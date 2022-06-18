"Steph Curry is officially sitting at the table with Jordan, Bron, Kobe, Shaq, Magic and Bird" - Former NBA champion pays due respect to Warriors star after his first Finals MVP win

Steph Curry didn’t need an NBA Finals MVP award to validate his greatness, but after winning one, even his critics are begrudgingly accepting the facts. After leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years, the numbers and accolades are beginning to silence his doubters.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins is letting the basketball world know that Curry is unquestionably one of the all-time greats. Here’s “Big Perk” recognizing the greatness of the game’s greatest shooter:

“Steph Curry is officially sitting at the table with Jordan, Bron, Kobe, Shaq, Magic and Bird!!! Carry the hell on…#FinalsMVP”

Curry’s place in the pantheon of NBA greats usually sits below the top 10 all-time simply because he was never a finals MVP. It’s an oversimplistic understanding of how important he was in the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. With the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award in the bag, it’ll be hard to keep him off that revered list now.

The Warriors’ most recent title brings Curry’s haul to four. In the history of the game, there have only been six players with at least that many championships to go with two MVPs, per StatMuse. Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan and now Stephen Curry comprise that list.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with 4+ rings and 2+ MVPs:



Basketball’s 3-point king now has more titles than Larry Bird and has tied Shaquille O'Neal and James with four. He already has more regular-season MVPs than O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Plus, he could add to that already mind-blowing resume as the Warriors are primed for more success in the next few years.

From hereon, every conversation about Curry will never stray far from the biggest and most revered names in the NBA. Minus all the hardware, his place in basketball is cemented by how much he changed the game because of his limitless range and clutch shooting.

Curry didn’t need the finals MVP trophy to make him great, but it was the last checkmark.

Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Kendrick Perkins apologized to the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect. [Photo: YouTube]

Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins has been one of Steph Curry’s critics over the last few years. On national TV, he guaranteed that the “Baby-Faced Assassin” was not winning another title again. Most recently, he expected “absolutely nothing” from Curry in Game 6 and predicted Boston to win.

“I know he dropped 43 in Game 4, I believe it was, but it’s not happening tonight,” Perkins said.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



“Big Perk” was right about Curry not dropping 43, but he had 34 points and was a problem the Celtics couldn’t solve. His playmaking, leadership and poise were all too much for Boston to handle.

A few hours after the bold prediction, Perkins gamely tweeted:

“Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America!”

