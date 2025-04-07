Steph Curry reacts in 2 words to Reggie Miller's 'splash brothers' prophecy after passing Pacers legend on all-time scoring list

Steph Curry passed NBA legend Reggie Miller on the all-time scoring list on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors star entered the game against the Rockets with 25,279 points, trailing Miller by just one point.

Curry passed the Indiana Pacers legend with a 3-point shot, establishing himself om 24th place on the all-time scoring list. This feat comes almost four years after Curry broke Miller's record for the total 3-pointers made in NBA history in 2021.

Miller took the time to congratulate Curry for his special milestone. He congratulated the Warriors star with a special candid message with his son, Ryker Miller.

"Congratulations Steph on moving up and scoring this and passing my dad," Ryker Miller said. "But just know, I am coming for you."

Miller also congratulated Curry, prophesying that his son and Curry's son, Cannon, would be the NBA's next 'splash brothers.'

"He says he is coming for you," Miller said. "Oh, and by the way, No. 1, congratulations. Unbelievable. Keep moving my friend. We think Ryker and Cannon they are gonna be the new Splash Brothers. Let's say, 2040 Spalsh Brothers. Let's do it. Congratulations my friend."

The Warriors posted Miller's remarks on Instagram on Monday.

Curry reacted to Miller's special message. He reshared the post on his Instagram story and showed love to the NBA legend.

"Much love @reggiemillertnt," Curry wrote.

[Credit: IG/@stephencurry30]

Only four active players, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden, have more points than Curry.

Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career on his historic night

Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career and a historic night in the same game. The Golden State Warriors star needed two points to pass Reggie Miller on the all-time scoring list, and he ended up scoring just three points in the 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets.

With the Warriors trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament, they faced the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday. Despite being one of the hottest teams as of late, the Warriors exposed their reliance on Curry, who was haunted by the Rockets' defense.

In 33 minutes, Curry shot just 10.0%. He was able to make just one of his 10 shots, as the Warriors faltered against the young and athletic Houston team.

Fortunately, the Warriors have an easy schedule going forward. They will face the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers in their remaining four games.

