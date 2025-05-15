Steph Curry's family and Cameron Brink's household overflows with love as Sydel Curry Lee's pregnancy photos melt hearts

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pregnancy photos as she prepares to welcome her third child with Phoenix Suns star Damion Lee. Sydel's post drew heartwarming reactions from her mom, Sonya Curry, and her godsister, Cameron Brink, among various other well-wishers.
"Mother x3," Sydel captioned the post.
Sonya Curry reshared her daughter's post to her Instagram story while Cameron Brink took to the comment section to share their love.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Beautiful!!!" Sonya captioned her IG story.
"these are perfection ❤️❤️❤️" Brink commented.
Sydel Curry Lee and her husband, Damion Lee, welcomed their first child, their son, Daxon, in November 2021 before welcoming their daughter, Daryn, in August 2023. Their third child is due to arrive this month.
Sydel previously posted their gender reveal in January, where Daxon uncovered the arrival of a baby brother via a tic-tac-toe game.
"Honestly the most shocking game of tic-tac-toe! 🤗," Sydel wrote. "I was convinced in my bonesss that this baby was the opposite of what it is, even bet on my own “mothers intuition” 😭 and what another surprise we got! Already feeling complete with our next Baby Lee 🤍 #genderreveal #babynumber3 #pregnancyafterivf."
Sydel Curry Lee and Damion Lee got married in September 2018, just a month before Lee's Golden State Warriors' debut alongside Steph Curry.
Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry Lee sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
On Monday's episode of her and Cameron Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam", Sydel Curry Lee set the record straight on the rumors that she and Damion Lee started their relationship when he used to play alongside her brother, Steph Curry.
With Damion featuring in the episode, Sydel asserted that they were in a serious relationship even before his trade to Golden State:
"I wanna set the record straight. Everyone thinks that, the narrative around our relationship is that Damion Lee bagged his teammate's (Steph Curry) sister.
"Damion and I were together way before he joined the Warriors. We got together in 2016 and way before he became Stephen's teammate, we got engaged..."
Damion Lee played four seasons with the Warriors from 2018 to 2022, capping his time with Golden State by winning his sole NBA title.
Now that her brother and husband have split ways, Sydel previously shared that she roots for her husband when he plays against her brothers.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for