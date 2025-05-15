Steph Curry's family and Cameron Brink's household overflows with love as Sydel Curry Lee's pregnancy photos melt hearts

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pregnancy photos as she prepares to welcome her third child with Phoenix Suns star Damion Lee. Sydel's post drew heartwarming reactions from her mom, Sonya Curry, and her godsister, Cameron Brink, among various other well-wishers.

Ad

"Mother x3," Sydel captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sonya Curry reshared her daughter's post to her Instagram story while Cameron Brink took to the comment section to share their love.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Beautiful!!!" Sonya captioned her IG story.

"these are perfection ❤️❤️❤️" Brink commented.

Sonya and Cameron react tot Sydel's pregnancy photos (Image: @sacurry22 IG, @sydelcurrylee IG)

Sydel Curry Lee and her husband, Damion Lee, welcomed their first child, their son, Daxon, in November 2021 before welcoming their daughter, Daryn, in August 2023. Their third child is due to arrive this month.

Ad

Sydel previously posted their gender reveal in January, where Daxon uncovered the arrival of a baby brother via a tic-tac-toe game.

"Honestly the most shocking game of tic-tac-toe! 🤗," Sydel wrote. "I was convinced in my bonesss that this baby was the opposite of what it is, even bet on my own “mothers intuition” 😭 and what another surprise we got! Already feeling complete with our next Baby Lee 🤍 #genderreveal #babynumber3 #pregnancyafterivf."

Ad

Ad

Sydel Curry Lee and Damion Lee got married in September 2018, just a month before Lee's Golden State Warriors' debut alongside Steph Curry.

Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry Lee sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

On Monday's episode of her and Cameron Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam", Sydel Curry Lee set the record straight on the rumors that she and Damion Lee started their relationship when he used to play alongside her brother, Steph Curry.

Ad

With Damion featuring in the episode, Sydel asserted that they were in a serious relationship even before his trade to Golden State:

"I wanna set the record straight. Everyone thinks that, the narrative around our relationship is that Damion Lee bagged his teammate's (Steph Curry) sister.

"Damion and I were together way before he joined the Warriors. We got together in 2016 and way before he became Stephen's teammate, we got engaged..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damion Lee played four seasons with the Warriors from 2018 to 2022, capping his time with Golden State by winning his sole NBA title.

Now that her brother and husband have split ways, Sydel previously shared that she roots for her husband when he plays against her brothers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More