Steph Curry's potential POTUS run gets support from NBA champ

Steph Curry is arguably the most influential basketball player of his generation. However, the Golden State Warriors guard has used his influence for a greater purpose, in service of people. Earlier this month, the four-time NBA champion implied that he was open to running for POTUS. It seems like he already has a vote from his fellow NBA player, Danny Green.

When Green was asked by TMZ if the star would be a great fit for the presidency, he said, “100%.”

“If anybody from our league is gonna represent us in that fashion, it would be him," Green said. "I would vote for him.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green had his own reasons that he would vote for Curry.

“Everything, he does things the right way, spiritual guy in faith, use his platform for great things," Green said. "He is a good human being man, how can you hate Steph Curry? Even if you compete against him, hate to see him win … he is a great person, he is a good dude. He does things the right way.”

It's not just Danny Green who thinks that Curry would be a great president. Curry's Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, also said that his teammate would be a "great president." Green hilariously added that he would be a great fit for Secretary of Defense.

Steph Curry has achieved almost everything in his career that any player would ever dream of achieving. He is a two-time MVP and an NBA Finals MVP, a four-time champion and arguably the greatest shooter in league history. He is one of the most unselfish superstars in the NBA.

Steph Curry says he is open to running for POTUS after his NBA career

Steph Curry has been active in voicing his political opinion, especially for the rights of the Black population. He has slammed former President Donald Trump for creating a racial divide in the country.

When the Golden State Warriors won their third championship in 2018, the team, led by Curry, refused to visit the White House to meet Trump.

Earlier this month, when Curry was on "CBS Mornings" to promote his children's book, “I Am Extraordinary," Jericka Duncan asked him if he was open to a political career after he was done playing basketball, and his response was positive.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it,” Curry said.

However, the Warriors star said that his political career wouldn’t necessarily mean running for POTUS.

“I’m not saying the presidency,” he said. "But if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics that we can do,” then he’s not ruling it out.

Steph Curry and the Warriors visited and met current President Joe Biden when they won their fourth championship in the 2022 NBA season. Coach Steve Kerr and Curry both discussed various social issues, including gun violence in the United States.