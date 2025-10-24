Steph Curry’s Sister’s Honest Yet Painful Admission After Warriors Star Completes Dramatic Revival

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee was sunk in watching her NBA star brother put up a stellar performance against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in an overtime thriller. However, unlike old times, Sydel admitted that it wasn't as easy to stay up late to watch games. Sydel posted a picture of Steph speaking to Malike Andrews after the game and captioned the post with a long message, getting honest about the struggles of motherhood. &quot;Last time I was watching Dubs games on the East Coast I was 22 with zero kids...a lottt harder to stay up but shoutout to the Dubs for making it fun! I'm tieddd tho!&quot;[Picture Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]Steph Curry's sister is married to Damion Lee, the former NBA player who currently plays for the Ironi Ness Ziona, in Israel. The couple have three children together. They have two sons, Dacen and Daxon Lee, born in 2025 and 2021. Their daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee was born in August 2023. Steph Curry put on a masterclass at Chase Center. In his clutch performance, Curry had 42 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in an ovetime win. The Golden State Warriors trailed by 9 points by the halftime. However, the Warriors outscored Nikola Jokic's Nuggets by 9 points in the third quarter, eventually sealing the game in overtime. Curry scored 35 of his 42 points in the second half.Steph Curry's sister Sydel takes a bold vow about expanding familySteph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee and their godsister, Cameron Brink share a close bond with each other since their childhood. Aside from Brink and Sydel's family relationship, they also co-host the &quot;Straight to Cam&quot; podcast together. After Brink's second WNBA season came to an end, failing to make the postseason, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post last month, to sum up her season's highlight. One of the pictures in the slides featured Brink posing with Sydel Curry, her three children and her godmother Sonya Curry. &quot;For the love of the game..💛💜 year 2 ✔️,&quot; Brink wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydel reacted to the post with a hilarious comment about expanding her family. &quot;So proud of you!! Same time next year? I promise I'm not adding anymore kids to the photo lol💜,&quot; she wrote. Brink's mom, Michelle Brink replied to Sydel's comment. &quot;@sydelcurrylee hmmm ya never know 😂💕💕💕,&quot; she replied.Sydel's comment on the postLast year, when Sydel Curry-Lee revelaed her pregenancy, she revealed that the pregenancy was a surprise to her.