  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Steph Curry’s Sister’s Honest Yet Painful Admission After Warriors Star Completes Dramatic Revival

Steph Curry’s Sister’s Honest Yet Painful Admission After Warriors Star Completes Dramatic Revival

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 24, 2025 18:50 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat - Source: Getty
Steph Curry’s Sister’s Honest Yet Painful Admission After Warriors Star's masterclass against Nuggets [Picture Credit: Getty]

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee was sunk in watching her NBA star brother put up a stellar performance against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in an overtime thriller. However, unlike old times, Sydel admitted that it wasn't as easy to stay up late to watch games.

Ad

Sydel posted a picture of Steph speaking to Malike Andrews after the game and captioned the post with a long message, getting honest about the struggles of motherhood.

"Last time I was watching Dubs games on the East Coast I was 22 with zero kids...a lottt harder to stay up but shoutout to the Dubs for making it fun! I'm tieddd tho!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
[Picture Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]
[Picture Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steph Curry's sister is married to Damion Lee, the former NBA player who currently plays for the Ironi Ness Ziona, in Israel. The couple have three children together. They have two sons, Dacen and Daxon Lee, born in 2025 and 2021. Their daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee was born in August 2023.

Ad

Steph Curry put on a masterclass at Chase Center. In his clutch performance, Curry had 42 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in an ovetime win. The Golden State Warriors trailed by 9 points by the halftime.

However, the Warriors outscored Nikola Jokic's Nuggets by 9 points in the third quarter, eventually sealing the game in overtime. Curry scored 35 of his 42 points in the second half.

Steph Curry's sister Sydel takes a bold vow about expanding family

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee and their godsister, Cameron Brink share a close bond with each other since their childhood. Aside from Brink and Sydel's family relationship, they also co-host the "Straight to Cam" podcast together.

Ad

After Brink's second WNBA season came to an end, failing to make the postseason, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post last month, to sum up her season's highlight.

One of the pictures in the slides featured Brink posing with Sydel Curry, her three children and her godmother Sonya Curry.

"For the love of the game..💛💜 year 2 ✔️," Brink wrote in the caption.
Ad

Sydel reacted to the post with a hilarious comment about expanding her family.

"So proud of you!! Same time next year? I promise I'm not adding anymore kids to the photo lol💜," she wrote.

Brink's mom, Michelle Brink replied to Sydel's comment.

"@sydelcurrylee hmmm ya never know 😂💕💕💕," she replied.
Sydel&#039;s comment on the post
Sydel's comment on the post

Last year, when Sydel Curry-Lee revelaed her pregenancy, she revealed that the pregenancy was a surprise to her.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications