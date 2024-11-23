Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee pens affectionate birthday note for Andrew Wiggins' gf Mychal Johnson

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry, wrote a birthday wish for Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson. Johnson celebrated her 29th birthday on November 21 and Sydel Curry made penned a heartfelt message for her friend.

Steph Curry's sister posted a collage of pictures and videos featuring Mychal in her Instagram story. She also showered love on Mychal in the caption of the post.

"Screaming happy birthday to my girl @mycoool!" Sydel wrote in the caption. "It's always a vibe when we are together and it's UPPP the next time we Love you and hope you're having the best day and the best weekend."

Sydel Curry's IG story dedicated to Mychal Johnson [Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

While Sydel Curry and Mychal Johnson maintain a close friendship, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins have played as teammates for five seasons. They are playing their sixth season together, and Wiggins was one of the driving forces when the Warriors won their last championship in 2022.

Andrew Wiggins is the son of former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins, who died this year in September. Mitchell Wiggins was 64 years old and played six seasons in the league.

Mychal Johnson gets love from boyfriend Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry's sister Sydel on her baby bump picture

Earlier this week, Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson shared a post on her social media, showing off her baby bump in the picture. She wore a pair of gray leopard-printed joggers and paired it with a white full-sleeve t-shirt, showing off her bump.

In her Instagram post, she posted a series of mirror selfies, while she gently placed her hand on her baby bump.

"😘✌🏽🖤🦂," Mychal captioned the post.

Among many people, Mychal's boyfriend Andrew Wiggins showed his love for her in the comment section. The Golden State Warriors star player commented with two red heart emojis and a heart in the eyes emoji.

"❤️❤️😍," Wiggins reacted.

Mychal's friend and Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry, also reacted to the baby bump post.

"That baddest," Sydel wrote.

Reactions to Mychal Johnson's IG post showing her baby bump [Credit: IG/@ mycoool_]

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson have been together for over a decade now. The couple have been together since they were in high school in Huntington, West Virginia.

Johnson also played basketball for Notre Dame. However, she made a big sacrifice to help Wiggins excel in the NBA while she took care of the family.

Since then, Mychal is often seen courtside supporting Wiggins during big games. Wiggins and Mychal have two children. He is a girl dad with two daughters Amyah and Alayah.

