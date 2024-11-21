Steph Curry's family's NBA ties run deep. Curry's dad, Dell Curry, played in the NBA for 16 years. His brother, Seth Curry, has been in the league since 2013-14 and is married to Callie Rivers, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, is married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee. On Monday, Curry Lee shared a message for any Suns fans planning to attend a game at Footprint Center.

"PSA, if you've got plans to come to a Suns game at (Footprint Center), Bring A JACKET!!! It's always cold up in here 🥶," Curry Lee posted to her Instagram story.

Image Credits: Via @sydelcurrylee on Instagram

Curry Lee shared her view of the Suns' game against the Orlando Magic. Damion Lee and Sydel Curry Lee have been married since 2018. Lee has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and now the Phoenix Suns.

Damion Lee was teammates with his brother-in-law Steph Curry for four seasons from 2018-19 to 2021-22, winning a championship with the team in 2022.

Damion Lee, Sydel Curry Lee attend concert for date night

On Phoenix's day off on Tuesday, Damion Lee and his wife attended a concert. Curry Lee shared a miniature vlog on her Instagram and could be seen getting ready for the concert later that night.

In the video, Lee could be heard interacting with his children while Sydel Curry Lee finished her makeup in preparation for the concert. Curry Lee revealed the artist the couple was seeing as Blxst, a rapper from Los Angeles.

Blxst performed at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Curry Lee shared her outfit for the concert as well as a short glimpse of the couple's view at the show.

The night after the concert, Lee suited up for the Suns in their 138-122 loss versus the New York Knicks at Footprint Center. Lee played four minutes and scored four points off the bench.

