Steph Curry's Warriors get concerning update on $26,145,000 star's status ahead of Game 1 vs Timberwolves

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to cross swords against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday. However, ahead of the crucial matchup, the Warriors received a potentially troubling update regarding the availability of guard Gary Payton II.

Payton, who is currently on a three-year, $26.1 million contract, has been listed as questionable due to an illness. He was also sidelined him for the Warriors’ Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Both head coach Steve Kerr and Warriors fans will be hoping for Payton’s recovery in time for Game 1 as his presence could prove vital. The 6-foot-2 guard is a solid defensive presence, known for his ability to lock down opposing guards, crash the boards, and make hustle plays that swing momentum.

The matchup against the Timberwolves presents a unique challenge. Minnesota boasts a physically dominant and athletic roster, in contrast to Golden State’s signature small-ball style. To compete, the Warriors will need to match the Timberwolves’ physicality, win the hustle battles and dominate 50-50 possessions. Rebounding, in particular, could be a decisive factor in the series

Gary Payton II excels in all the aforementioned facets of the game while his energy and tenacity are valuable. If he’s unavailable for Game 1, it would be a significant setback for the Warriors as they look to contain Anthony Edwards and company.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is schedule to take place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Timberwolves game will be broadcast live TNT and truTV while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restriction may apply).

