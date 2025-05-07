Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry and Hazel Renee swoon over LeBron James' wife Savannah James' stunning Met Gala avatar

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, made an impression with her look at her first-ever Met Gala on Monday. Among those who took notice of her were fellow NBA spouses Ayesha Curry and Hazel Renee, who expressed their admiration via social media.

The 38-year-old mother of three attended the annual marquee event of A-listers in New York in a custom Hanifa look in a burgundy pinstripe that featured a mesh corset midsection.

Savannah James' Met Gala look was raved about on social media, including reactions from Curry and Renee, who shared their adoration in the comments section of her Instagram post.

The wife of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry wrote:

❤️Love! 😍

All love for Savannah James from Ayesha Curry. Credits: Instagram/@mrs_savannahrj

For her part, Renee, wife of Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green, said:

"YASSSSSSS😍😍😍😍"

Hazel Renee approves of Savannah James' look at the Met Gala. Credits: Instagram/@mrs_savannahrj

LeBron James was the co-chair at this year's Met Gala. He, however, was unable to attend the event because of the knee injury he suffered in the LA Lakers' first-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code pegged as "Tailored for You."

Among the A-listers who graced the event were WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Angel Reese, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, F1 superstar driver Lewis Hamilton, Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and music and film stars Zendaya, Rihanna, Usher, Regina King, Pharrell and A$AP Rocky.

LeBron James gives props to Savannah James for representing them at the Met Gala

LeBron James praised his wife, Savannah James, for not only for her look at the 2025 Met Gala but also for representing them well in the prestigious event.

James shared his apologies for missing the event while also commending his "queen." He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

Savannah James represented well, attending both the pre-Met Gala on Sunday and the gala proper the following day. She seemingly enjoyed her experience and was raving about it on Instagram.

