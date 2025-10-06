Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry swells with pride as Warriors star issues chilling warning to rivals before new NBA season

After four NBA titles and multiple MVPs, Steph Curry is officially ready to kickstart his 17th season. On Sunday, before Curry and the Golden State Warriors were set to face the LA Lakers in their first preseason game, Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, posted an encouraging message for her husband.

Ayesha took to her social media for a special shoutout to the Warriors superstar. On her Instagram Story, she posted a video of Curry being introduced at Chase Center before the Lakers game and captioned the post with a big message for his 17th season.

"Year SEVENTEEN!!!! I'm so proud of you @stephencurry30 Letsssssss gooooooooo," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

In the subsequent Story, Ayesha reposted the post from the Warriors' social media, featuring a video of the NBA star finishing with an acrobatic layup.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

Steph Curry sent a strong message with a dominant limited minutes in the game that the Warriors were still safe while he was still in charge. Curry scored 14 points in just 15 minutes as the Dubs defeated the Lakers by 103-111.

Curry stood on his warning to the other team. During an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Curry said that he could still lead the Warriors to an NBA title.

"I don't ever want to limit myself to anything. I still feel like I can lead a team to win at the highest level, whatever that ranking is," Curry said.

Steph Curry reveals the contrasting difference between his age in championship season and year 17

Steph Curry is not yet ready to feel old in a league dominated by the league. However, after 17 years and over a decade later, the 4x NBA champion can tell the difference between the player he was when he won his first title and when he was entering his 17th season.

"That youthful inexperience, but energy, and you're a little naive, a little bit to understand what it takes to get over the hump," Curry told ESPN about the year he won his first title.

However, at this age, playing basketball needed more strategy for the veteran superstar.

"Versus now with all the experience and understanding of what it does take and what our regular season journey looks like. And what you need to work on... to not just win games but set yourself up for winning basketball come playoff time."

The NBA superstar added that at this age, players like him and LeBron James have to rely on their "expertise and IQ" to push the limits of father time. However, the extra work also made Steph Curry a bit more 'anxious.'

