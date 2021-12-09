“Steph Curry has you scared the second he goes past half court” - Stephen A. Smith compares Steph Curry to Michael Jordan, believes that it is a more apt comparison than LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his incredible season with the Warriors have seen experts and pundits draw comparisons between Curry and arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan.

LeBron James is another player who has been constantly compared to Michael Jordan. However, on ESPN's morning sports show First Take, Stephen A. Smith said that Steph Curry is more like Michael Jordan than LeBron James. He said:

"When you thought about going up against MJ, you were scared to death on how to defend him. Steph Curry has you scared the second he goes past half court."

Stephen A. Smith also talked about how guarding Steph Curry from half-court opens up the opposition's defense for other players to chime in and contribute. He continued:

"What happens is that it spreads the defense and it makes every defense vulnerable to all the ancillary parts around Steph Curry because you're opening up shots for Jordan Poole, Toscano Anderson, Gary Payton II, and others."

Is Steph Curry's comparison to Michael Jordan fair?

Steph Curry is unarguably the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen. Curry's range seems unlimited and his precision is second to none. The Baby-Faced Assassin can create his shot, can catch and shoot the basketball, among other skills. There is nothing related to shooting the basketball that Steph Curry can't do with marksman-like ability.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry has 50 points and 10 assists for the first time in his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only players to put up that line in Warriors history.



Curry also passes Wilt as the oldest player in NBA history to have 50 points and 10 assists. Stephen Curry has 50 points and 10 assists for the first time in his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only players to put up that line in Warriors history.Curry also passes Wilt as the oldest player in NBA history to have 50 points and 10 assists. https://t.co/mnYq4NM7EL

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player of all time. He revolutionized the NBA in ways you can't begin to describe and helped promote it as a business to the rest of the world.

Curry is doing exactly that. Just like we've never seen Michael Jordan before, there's never been a player of the same mold as Curry. Curry has changed the way the game is played, with the NBA being far more three-point oriented than ever before because of the damage Curry has done since he's been in the league.

Michael Jordan was the box office attraction of the 1990s, just like Steph Curry is the box office attraction of today's NBA. Led by Curry, the Golden State Warriors, during the 2015-16 season, dethroned Jordan's 1995-96 Chicago Bulls team as the greatest regular-season team ever.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife STEPH CURRY 🔥

50 PTS, 10 AST, 9 3PT, 7 REB in 35 MINS!



STEPH CURRY 🔥50 PTS, 10 AST, 9 3PT, 7 REB in 35 MINS! https://t.co/gKUILacXrQ

The Chicago Bulls dynasty was built around Michael Jordan - drafted by the Bulls in 1984. Just like that, the Warriors dynasty was built around Curry, who was drafted by the Oakland-based franchise in 2009. Both are homegrown talents leading their respective franchises to greatness.

Also Read Article Continues below

An entire generation grew up wanting to be like Michael Jordan. As is the case with Steph Curry. While both are offensive powerhouses, they have gone on to shatter many longstanding NBA records. So, this comparison between Curry and Michael Jordan isn't unfounded at all.

Edited by Prem Deshpande