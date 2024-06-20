Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal's mom Sonya & Lucille rock stylish ensembles on premiere for their new series 'Raising Fame'

Dr. Lucille O'Neal and Sonya Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry's moms, are preparing for the premiere of their new show, "Raising Fame." The show will premiere on TV ONE on July 7, with new episodes releasing every Sunday at 10 PM Eastern (7 PM Pacific). The show will give viewers an inside look at the people who raised some of the biggest stars in the world.

On Wednesday, Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry's moms attended the premiere of the show, walking the red carpet as media members and photographers snapped pictures. Sonya turned heads with a black pantsuit, while Lucille O'Neal matched a dark blazer with light pants.

The TV One account on Instagram posted clips from the red carpet event, showing both women in attendance, along with a caption that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Raising Fame Premiere was a huge success! It was nothing but smiles and heartfelt tears as we celebrated our newest series, hosted by NBA moms Dr. Lucille O’Neal and Sonya Curry. Join them as they invite you into the homes of some of your favorite stars on Sunday, July 7th at 10p/9c!"

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Check out some clips from the event below:

Hosted by Dr. Lucille O'Neal and Sonya Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry's moms, the series already has a stacked list of guests. In addition to stars such as musicians John Legend, Usher, and Chance the Rapper, the show will also include Kevin Durant and Magic Johnson.

Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry's moms, Dr. Lucille O'Neal and Sonya Curry, discuss their parenting styles

Leading up to the release of "Raising Fame," hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry's moms, Dr. Lucille O'Neal and Sonya Curry, the duo has been making appearances in the media.

Earlier in the week, prior to Wednesday's red carpet event, the pair appeared on New York Live TV to promote the show. During the interview, the two moms spoke about their different approaches to parenting.

With Shaquille O'Neal's adoptive father, Sgt. Phillip Arthur Harrison, serving as the disciplinarian in their household, Dr. Lucille O'Neal took a much more easygoing approach to her parenting.

"I would say. That my parenting style is easy. I've always been the buffer, not the disciplinarian so much, but the easygoing one. I kind of just take both sides and just ease the pressure along the way."

On the flip side, Sonya Curry explained that in the Curry house, she was the disciplinarian. Her husband at the time, Dell Curry, was extensively traveling for his NBA career at the time. Therefore, she took two roles, one as a mom, and one as an educator who founded the school her kids attended.

"I'm the enforcer, and I'm an educator. So, you know, when do you turn the teacher off? When you come from the school to go into the house. And so my kids had double duty. They went to our school that I founded and ran as head of school, and then they had to come home."

Sonya Curry explained that because of that she had to learn how to turn off the educator side at home. Given the difference in parenting styles of both women, it will be interesting to see their perspectives on Raising Fame.