Steph Curry shares his pregame music list, includes Evil Ways by Drake & more

Steph Curry has established himself as arguably the greatest shooter the basketball has ever seen. Basketball players listening to songs entering the arena is an everyday sight. It sets the mood for the game and perhaps puts them in game mode.

From LeBron James to James Harden and Russell Westbrook, players have seen either dancing to the songs being played in the arena, or they can be seen putting on their headphones during their pre-game routine. The music has a big impact in canceling the noise outside and inside their head.

Curry is no different. In a recent Instagram post, the Golden State Warriors star put the list of songs that help him get in the game zone. However, he also wanted his fans to suggest what songs he was missing from the playlist.

Some of the songs that Curry put on the post were Stand by Tripe Lee and Hulvey, “In the Room” ft Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Tasha Cobbs and Leonard. One of the songs that might shoot him more than others was First Person Shooter ft J. Cole, Drake, and J. Cole.

Other songs that Curry had on his list were Came Too Far ft Fridayy, Maverick City Music, My Mom, “She Has Me Heads” by Carolina and Cole Swindell and “Evil Ways” ft J Cole, Drake, and J Cole. An obvious one was “Lil Fish, Big Pond” where he lip-syncs for 30 seconds.

This NBA All-Star Weekend, Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu will be competing in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge. Ionescu recently broke the WNBA and NBA records for the highest points scored (37) in the completion which was earlier held by Curry (31).

Steph Curry has tried his hand at rapping

Although Stephen Curry is not known as a rapper, that hasn't stopped him from trying.

Prior to his feature in Alief, Texas emcee Tobe Nwigwe’s new single, “Lil Fish, Big Pond”, Curry also appeared in an “I Love College” remix which was uploaded on YouTube.

Before Curry, several NBA stars either appeared in rapping music videos, or they have tried their hand at the business.

Damian Lillard is one of the current players who has tried his hand at rapping and still continues to do that. Shaquille O’Neal is perhaps the greatest rapper basketball player, whose first album went platinum in 1993 when he released his first album “Shaq Diesel.”

