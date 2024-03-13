Steph Curry sheds light on his most savage trash-talking incident, eerily similar to Larry Bird's

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry isn’t considered a big-time trash talker. However, according to the two-time MVP, he occasionally engages in respectful trash talk when he’s in an offensive rhythm.

During a “CBS Mornings” interview with Jericka Duncan, Curry was asked about his most memorable trash-talking exchange. The four-time NBA champion recounted a time when he warned an opponent about his incoming offensive onslaught.

According to Curry, after informing his defender that he was about to go off, he nailed four consecutive 3-pointers. However, he noted that he doesn’t consider it legitimate trash talk, as he was respectful.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I told a defender, ‘Just watch this,’ and I went and made like four straight 3s in a row,” Curry said. “But I kind of called it ahead of time, so it’s not really trash talk. It’s just a little respectable trash talk.”

Steph Curry’s story is reminiscent of famous tales involving Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, one of the most famous trash-talkers in NBA history. Bird was known to tell his opponents exactly how he planned to score on them before doing so.

One of the most memorable instances occurred when he predicted his game-winning shot against the Seattle SuperSonics on Dec. 30, 1986. With the game tied 102-102, the three-time MVP notified Sonics forward Xavier McDaniel that he would hit a game-winning jumper over him.

According to McDaniel, Bird even showed him the exact spot on the court where he planned to shoot. Afterward, he promptly nailed a fadeaway game-winner in McDaniel’s face to take a 104-102 lead with 2.0 seconds remaining.

“He turned around and looked at me and said, ‘I’mma score right here on you,’” McDaniel said. “I said, ‘I know you will. I’ll be ready.’ He shot a turnaround jump shot. I just looked back and the ball just went in. Hit all net. He said, ‘Told you so.’”

Bird also reportedly told McDaniel that he “didn't mean to leave two seconds on the clock.” Nonetheless, the Celtics held on to win 104-102, with Bird finishing with a game-high 27 points.

Also Read: Is Steph Curry considering running for president? Closer look at Warriors star's post-retirement plans

Steph Curry on most brutal trash talk he’s ever endured

Later in his “CBS Mornings” interview, Steph Curry was asked about the most savage trash talk he’s ever endured. The 35-year-old turned back the clock to high school, recounting a harsh fan chant.

According to the 10-time All-Star, a rival team’s fan section ruthlessly called him out for over-depending on his father, former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry.

“That my dad paid the refs when I was in high school,” Curry said. “That was the chant from the rival high school student section. It was, ‘Dad paid the refs, and Daddy can’t help you.’ So, they were chanting that all game. That was like one of the first ones, so it still kind of stays with me.”

However, given his illustrious basketball career, it seems safe to say that Curry didn’t let the chant affect him too severely.

Also Read: Isiah Thomas discredits Steph Curry, says Draymond Green is Warriors' true "point guard"