Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry seems more than prepared to face the Sacramento Kings in the first-round of the playoffs. Curry, though, shared some important aspects the Warriors will have to keep in mind.

The Golden State Warriors made an impressive rise up the ranks of the Western Conference ladder. Although they had an underwhelming start to the season paired with an abysmal road record, the Dubs somehow managed to secure the 6th-seed. By doing so, the Warriors are also locked in for a first-round match-up against the red-hot Sacramento Kings.

The Dubs may have dominated Sacramento in the regular season. However, Steph Curry is well-aware of how different a playoff atmosphere can be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While speaking about playing against the Kings, Curry also shared the mental strength preparations the Warriors were making for their first-round match-up. He said:

"You have to assume they're going to stay true to their DNA that made them successful. It's what we do. Going into a playoff series, those adjustments happen based on how each game kind of unfolds. Even in-game adjustments based on certain momentum waves and all that."

Curry highlighted the importance of adapting to situations on the fly. He then added:

"We love the playoff atmosphere and all of that. But you don't really try to outsmart yourself going into the series. It's just being prepared and knowledgeable about what they do well."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "You don't really try to outsmart yourself going in to the series."



- Steph on the familiarity with the Kings "You don't really try to outsmart yourself going in to the series."- Steph on the familiarity with the Kings https://t.co/KzPrf3y332

Curry mentioned that executing plans will be key in every series. It is unrealistic to play in peak form in each game. However, the expectation to be as close to peak form as possible is far more realistic.

The Dubs will certainly hope to bring their best in the first-round. With no homecourt advantage this time around, Golden State will face an uphill battle while making their title charge.

Check This Out: “We are not scared of them” - Sacramento Kings player fires warning shots at Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry will be the key against the Sacramento Kings

It goes without saying that Steph Curry is one of the most important elements in the Golden State Warriors' machinery. However, the emphasis placed on his performance against the Sacramento Kings will be massive.

Curry was extremely successful against the Kings in the regular season. Having played in all four games against Sacramento, the Warriors superstar notched an average of 33.0 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

With a 3-1 record in the regular season, Steph Curry has exploited the Kings' questionable defensive schemes. Keeping this in mind, he will be essential in leading the charge against Sacramento on the road.

Also Read: Andrew Wiggins injury update-Steve Kerr provides encouraging update about $109 million Warriors star

Poll : 0 votes