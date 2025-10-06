  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How many points did Warriors superstar score in game against Lakers? (Oct. 5, 2025 NBA Preseason)

Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How many points did Warriors superstar score in game against Lakers? (Oct. 5, 2025 NBA Preseason)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:36 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How many points did Warriors superstar score in game against Lakers? (Oct. 5, 2025 NBA Preseason). (Image Source: Imagn)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors crossed swords against the LA Lakers in what marked the Dubs' first preseason game ahead of the 2025–26 regular season. The Warriors went with a small-ball starting lineup featuring Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Ad

Curry wasted no time getting the Chase Center crowd into the action. The veteran point guard knocked down his first 3-pointer just five minutes into the game and followed it up with another deep shot seconds later.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the first quarter alone, the perennial All-Star poured in 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the second quarter, the two-time league MVP attempted two more shots from beyond the arc, connecting on one of them. Since it was the first preseason game, Curry was on a minutes restriction and checked out midway through the second period.

Ad

Steph Curry finished with 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free-throw line. He also recorded one rebound and two assists on 14:56 minutes.

Why did Curry play only 15 minutes against LA Lakers?

Steph Curry is preparing to play in his 17th season and he still appears motivated to make another run for the championship. However, the aging superstar has dealt with several injuries over the past 12 months and the Warriors will need to be extremely cautious in managing his workload throughout the season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has made it clear that Curry won’t play heavy minutes in the preseason. Kerr stated that all his veteran players, including Curry, would play around 15 minutes in the preseason opener against the Lakers. As it turned out, the veteran point guard stayed well within those minutes restrictions.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications