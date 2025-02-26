Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in game vs Hornets? (Feb. 25)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played host to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, looking to extend their impressive winning streak of late. They achieved their goal by steamrolling over the visitors for the 128-92 victory, with 'Chef Curry' among those leading the way.

Curry played 24 minutes and finished with 15 points, on 6-of-14 shooting and 2-of-9 from three, to go along with six assists and four rebounds.

He was one of seven Warriors players who scored in double digits as they won their fourth straight game, and sixth in their last seven.

Steph Curry's stats against the Charlotte Hornets:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 15 4 6 1 0 2 6-14 2-9 1-1 +26

Buddy Hield top-scored for the Warriors with 16 points, with Draymond Green having 15 points like Curry. Gary Payton II scored 14 while Moses Moody added 13 of his own. Kevin Knox and Brandin Podziemski were the others in double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

For the Hornets, who played without lead guard LaMelo Ball because of ankle issues, it was a KJ Simpson who led with 16 points, followed by Seth Curry with 14. Mark Williams, for his part, added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The two teams had it tight in the early goings of the first quarter before Curry led a Warriors breakaway to end the frame with a 10-point cushion, 28-18.

Golden State continued to lord it over Charlotte in the second quarter to go up 56-41 by the halftime break.

The Warriors put the game out of reach in the third canto as they doubled their lead at the end of the break, ahead 97-65 entering the fourth quarter.

The teams play for the final time this season on March 3 in Charlotte.

Steph Curry ready to lead Warriors in the homestretch

Steph Curry said he is looking forward to leading the Golden State Warriors to a spirited sprint to the homestretch and go deep in the playoffs.

Following their home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, the Warriors moved four games above .500 at 31-27, ninth in the Western Conference. It was their fourth straight win, and sixth in the last seven games, to stay within striking distance of a top six finish and automatic spot in the postseason.

In a recent interview with reporters, Steph Curry spoke about what they are facing for the remainder of the NBA season and how he is approaching it.

The four-time NBA champion said (via The Associated Press):

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s basically a playoff game every single night, and that usually brings the best out of you.”

Steph Curry is once again pacing the Warriors’ attack this season, with averages of 23.5 points, 6.1 assists. 4.5 rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes per game.

The team got added help recently, with All-Star Jimmy Butler making his way to the Bay Area from Miami following a five-team deal that included former Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins going to the Heat. Now in Golden State, Butler has been going for 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Last season, the Warriors qualified for the play-in phase of the postseason as the 10th seeds but failed to advance to the playoff proper.

