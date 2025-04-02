Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in high-stakes game against Grizzlies? (April 1)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-stakes regular season clash at the FedExForum on Tuesday. Curry started for the Warriors alongside Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Right from the opening tip, Curry was on fire. The four-time NBA champion delivered a scorching first quarter, setting the tone with a red-hot shooting display. He took eight shots and converted seven of them, including five from beyond the arc, pouring in 19 points in the opening period alone while carrying the offensive load.

But Curry’s impact went far beyond scoring. The two-time MVP added five rebounds and three assists in the first quarter, showcasing his all-around brilliance.

The Grizzlies had no answers for Curry in the second quarter either. He kept the pressure on, knocking down four more shots, three of them from 3-point range, and raised his point total to 32 by halftime.

By the break, Steph Curry had put together a phenomenal stat line of 32 points on 11 of 16 shooting, including a blistering 8 of 10 from deep. He also tallied seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in just under 19 minutes of action, leading the charge in a dominant first half for the Warriors.

The stylish point guard inched closer to the 50-point mark in the third quarter as he kept his foot on the peddle and continued to enthrall fans with his outrageous shot-making ability. He scored 13 more points in the third quarter and took his tally to 45 points.

