Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares scenes from Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee's birthday bash with 4-word review

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, were in attendance to celebrate the birthday of his teammate Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee. The wife of the Golden State Warriors star shared the inside snaps from the glittery birthday bash on her social media on Monday.

The first picture showed the couple making an entrance for the party, holding hands. Ayesha wore a sheer, glittery floral dress, while Steph wore a metallic camp shirt, pairing it with a pair of black sweatpants.

The following picture had Ayesha and Steph on the dance floor involved in intimate dance moves. The couple also shared a frame with Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.

While Green wore a short-sleeve green and gold shirt, Renee wore a feather print mini dress. The last picture from the post featured Ayesha and Renee posing together on the couch.

Ayesha Curry summed up the celebratory outing with four words.

"A time was had," she wrote.

Ayesha Curry talks about her relationship with husband Steph Curry

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been married for more than a decade, and the love between the power couple is only evolving and deepening with time. From being in love from a young age to eventually getting married and raising four children together, the growth together has been amazing for the couple.

However, love and understanding haven't come without effort from both the actress and the NBA star. In a conversation with People in February, Ayesha talked about the key factor behind their successful marriage and parenting.

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents," Ayesha said. "And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So, the family sector in our lives always comes first.

"We're not control freaks. We have ideas, but we're willing to let people help us see those ideas into fruition."

Ayesha has previously said that she was the one who came forward in 2008 and told Steph Curry that she was in love with him. However, when the Warriors star told her that despite his feeling of love for her, he wanted to be sure first, which broke his future wife's heart, and Ayesha drove home crying in her car.

When the Warriors star told her that he also loved her in a movie theatre, the words kept getting more and more true between the couple.

