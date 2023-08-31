Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have become one of the most recognizable couples in the NBA. Behind Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, the Curry's have become one of the most popular pairs among NBA fans.

Because they both have TV shows, the duo has been able to reach a large audience while engaging people with their easygoing style.

Steph Curry once stated that between his 'Holey' miniature-golf competition show and Ayesha Curry's 'Family Food Fight' show, the entire family can watch two hours of television together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the same time, however, the public nature of the couple's relationship has also opened them up to criticism from the general public.

Back in 2019, Ayesha Curry stirred up quite a bit of controversy for comments she made on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' show.

At the time, she stated that she felt insecure about how women threw themselves at her husband, Steph Curry, but not her. After the episode, she posted an image on Instagram along with a caption indicating that she stood by the comments.

At the same time, however, her husband, Steph Curry, opened up about the situation during an interview with USA Today. As he explained, he fully supported his wife, praising her for being open and honest with how she was feeling.

"Everybody in some way, shape or form has dealt with some type of criticism or people calling you out or not agreeing with you. Ayesha knows that as part of people caring about what she said, that people are going to try to take stuff out of context and flip her words on their head.

"If anybody cared to get the full context and hear what she had to say, their reaction might be different. But in this society, you don't always get the chance. You've got to be OK with it in a certain sense because you can't control it, but it shouldn't deter you from speaking and being authentic and true about how you are.

"And that's what I encourage her to do."

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

Looking back at what Ayesha Curry said about Steph Curry

Given that Ayesha Curry has continued to receive criticism for her comments regarding male attention, let's take a look at what she said.

Back in 2019, Curry appeared on Red Table Talk to speak with controversial actress Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time, the two women bonded over the shared fact that their husbands were highly sought-after by other women.

As Curry stated, she didn't necessarily want men fawning over her; however, she wanted to feel as though she was wanted.

(Suggested Reading: Charles Barkley wants TNT to hire Jeff Van Gundy)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Red Carpet

"Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don't have any of that.

"I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"

Although the situation resulted in considerable criticism, the support from Steph Curry and their commitment have kept the relationship going strong.

(Suggested Reading: The botched draft day trade that almost landed Tyrese Haliburton in Dallas)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)