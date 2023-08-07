Steph Curry turns into a photographer for wife Ayesha Curry and she returns the favor by going golfing

Steph Curry is a fan favorite on the court, however, his life off it is just as intriguing. Curry and his wife Ayesha are often seen spending time together.

This time the couple were featured in Ayesha Curry's Instagram stories. Ayesha posted a bunch of stories where she was spending time with her husband. Most notably, Steph was playing the role of Ayesha's photographer.

Steph Curry as a photographer

Steph Curry was taking several pictures of Ayesha Curry. The background of these pictures features Ayesha Curry's new skincare brand, Sweet July Skin. Sweet July Skin is a modern, vegan and clean-label skincare brand infused with traditional Caribbean superfoods.

While Steph helped Ayesha with her pictures, she quickly returned the favor by going golfing with her husband.

Ayesha Curry goes to play golf

A few weeks ago, Ayesha shared on Instagram about her love for Steph and golf:

"I’d clip my acrylics off anytime to golf with you my love."

Steph Curry became the first active athlete to win the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship

Steph Curry likes to play golf and recently became the first active athlete to win the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship tournament since 2000.

The tournament was held in Tahoe and Steph's skills were on full display. While Steph is the greatest shooter in NBA history, he is also good at golf. Steph is a scratch golfer - he's better than most people.

In Tahoe, Steph was even hitting hole-in-ones which drew a lot of eyes on social media.

In an interview with the Bay Area News Group in 2017, Curry talked about becoming a professional golf player:

"I've thought about it. I'm very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don't think I could, obviously, just jump out there. It'd be a lot of work that would go into it."

It seems that the idea of becoming a professional golfer is intriguing to Curry and it is something that he could pursue. He does have the basic foundation for what it takes and with some work, it could become a reality.

