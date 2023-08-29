Steph Curry unleashes new talent as rapping skills earn Shaquille O'Neal's approval

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry made headlines earlier this month when he made a surprise appearance in a rap music video. Now, it appears that Curry’s rapping venture has earned the approval of NBA legend and part-time rapper and DJ, Shaquille O’Neal.

On Monday, August 28, O’Neal shared a clip of Curry’s appearance in rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s music video ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’ on his Instagram stories and wrote:

"Steph Curry rapping."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry unleashes new talent as rapping skills earn resounding approval from Shaquille O'Neal

In the clip, Curry can be seen fishing in a small boat. He then proceeds to lip-sync a couple of lines about the influence his father Dell Curry has had on his NBA career:

“My my my, look how things have changed. They know I’m the one. Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I’m my father’s son. I'm pistol packin' how that ratchet on me like a gun. They should put the basket in the casket after I am done,” Curry lip-syncs in the video.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II recently shared some insight into why Curry and Nwigwe decided to collaborate. According to Thompson, their collaboration was kickstarted after the rapper was chosen to make a track for Curry’s 2023 documentary Underrated.

It’s unclear whether O’Neal is aware that Curry is lip-syncing the lyrics in Nwigwe’s music video. Nonetheless, the big man appears to be a supporter of Curry making waves in the music industry.

Also read: "You really think Steph Curry wouldn't break?": Charles Barkley questions Warriors superstar's survival in 'Bad Boys' Pistons era

Steph Curry on appearing in Tobe Nwigwe’s ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’ music video

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard in rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’ music video

During an interview with Marcus Thompson II, Steph Curry spoke about his experience filming the ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’ music video with Tobe Nwigwe. Curry said that given the circumstances, it represented a prime opportunity for him to enter into the world of hip-hop:

“This is the perfect medium to stretch into that kind of persona,” Curry said.

Curry then said that he wished the music video released during the NBA playoffs so it could have stirred up even more discussion:

“I wish I would have had this clip before Game 7 of the Sacramento series,” he added. “That would've added so much commentary. It's cool to kind of embody how people see my game.”

Countless NBA players have attempted to become rappers in the past. However, at this point, it’s unclear whether the Warriors star has any plans to expand his rap career in the future.

Also read: Steph Curry may be done with basketball as he teases a new sporting path, following in his sister Sydel Curry's footsteps

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)