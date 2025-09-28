Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry unlock 'new level' of late-night intimate moment as adorable picture surfaces

Steph Curry seems to be enjoying his time with his wife, Ayesha Curry, before the NBA season begins again. Ayesha shared a new image of the couple in an intimate setting ahead of the Golden State Warriors' training camp. The Warriors are set for media day on Sept. 29. In an Instagram post, Ayesha shared an image of herself and Steph playing guitars under the moonlight and in front of a campfire at their home. The mother of four described it as a &quot;new level&quot; since neither is known for being musically inclined, at least publicly. Steph is the greatest shooter of all time, and his favorite hobby outside of it is playing golf. Ayesha, on the other hand, is busy with being an entrepreneur and running the family businesses. She's also a trained chef and has experience in acting. &quot;New level unlocked,&quot; Ayesha wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteph and Ayesha Curry first met in high school before reconnecting and dating in 2008. They got married in 2011, and they have four children together: daughters Riley and Ryan, and sons Canon and Caius. Steph Curry calls out rapper for comment about his marriageThere have been numerous rumors surrounding Steph Curry's marriage to Ayesha Curry over the years, but none have been proven. The couple didn't react or comment on the issue until earlier this month, when Steph responded to rapper Killer Mike. The Atlanta-based artist commented on a social media post about Ayesha &quot;trying her best not to cheat&quot; on Steph. He even called it an embarrassment, which prompted a reply from the Golden State Warriors legend. &quot;Naaaaa not you Mike,&quot; Steph wrote, according to US Weekly. &quot;I'm cool stating and letting these other clowns have their moment. You're better than that…stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.&quot;Killer Mike and Steph's comments have been deleted, but fans saved the alleged remarks and shared them across social media platforms. Steph Curry reveals conversation with Ayesha Curry that cemented their relationshipIn an exclusive sneak peek by People at Steph Curry's memoir titled &quot;Shot Ready,&quot; the Golden State Warriors superstar discussed going back and forth about his decision to leave Davidson. His conversation with his then-girlfriend, Ayesha, helped him realize that he could count on her for the rest of their lives. &quot;That conversation and the emotions that I got to share really just established the fact that she was gonna be my biggest supporter no matter what I did,&quot; Steph said. Ayesha did turn out to be Steph's biggest supporter since they have been married for 14 years and counting.