Steph Curry and wife Ayesha thrilled to serve as official beneficiaries of Oakland Marathon

Oakland still holds a special place in the hearts of Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha. The couple's Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation recently served as the official beneficiary of the 2024 Oakland Marathon on Sunday at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

In an Instagram post, Ayesha congratulated all the winners of the 2024 Oakland Marathon. The couple is full of gratitude for all the support from the participants, sponsors and volunteers of the three-day event.

All the proceeds from the marathon will be used to help support and provide resources for Oakland students.

"Stephen and I had a blast cheering on the runners this morning at the Oakland Marathon," Ayesha wrote.

"Congrats to all the finishers! We are honored to have our foundation, @eatlearnplay, serve as the official beneficiary of the race, and we send a heartfelt thank you to all the runners, sponsors, and volunteers for their support of Oakland students!"

Ayesha and Steph Curry founded the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation in 2019. The couple wanted to help improve the lives of many families in Oakland, as well as the Bay Area.

They soon began extending their help across the United States, forming partnerships with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

One of their current projects in Oakland is building 150 "Little Town" libraries in the city that would provide around 50,000 free books to the entire community. Other projects by Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation include renovating basketball courts with help from Under Armour and sponsoring other youth sports programs in sports like soccer and lacrosse.

Steph Curry returns from injury to lead Warriors past Lakers

Steph Curry missed three games due to a sprained right ankle..

Steph Curry returned from a three-game absence on Saturday against the LA Lakers. He was ruled out the previous three contests with a sprained right ankle, with the Golden State Warriors going 1-2.

The Warriors lost winnable games to the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, especially against the Spurs, who were without Victor Wembanyama. The one win they got was against the same Spurs team with Wembanyama suiting up as part of their home-and-home series.

The two-time MVP returned with a vengeance, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. He went 12-for-24 from the field, making three 3-point shots, to help the Warriors beat the Lakers 128-121 at the Crypto.com Arena.

The win gave the Warriors the tie-breaker over the Lakers, which means they are ninth in the Western Conference. They have one more game against the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Apr. 10.

