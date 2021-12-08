"Steph Curry will win the MVP unanimously" - Shaquille O'Neal convinced that the Maurice Podoloff trophy will go to 'Chef' Curry this season

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed his admiration for Steph Curry's game several times before.

The Hall of Famer has once again shown his appreciation for Curry's game, as he picked him to win the MVP award in the 2021-22 NBA season. Shaq also boldly predicted that Curry would repeat his exploits from the 2015-16 season and become the unanimous MVP once again.

These bold predictions make sense, as Curry has been on fire this season. The four-time NBA champion also picked the Golden State Warriors to win the championship. During the Inside the NBA show with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal said:

"Golden State will win the championship... ya, it's very bold coz nobody was talking about them the beginning of the year. Steph Curry will win the MVP unanimously."

Shaq's predictions are bold, but they cannot be dismissed, as Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He has been shooting fabulously all year. If the Warriors make it to the playoffs, Curry certainly stands a chance at winning his third MVP award.

Can Steph Curry win the MVP award this season?

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry has been firing on all cylinders since his return from injury. The three-time NBA champion averaged 32.0 PPG last season to be crowned the scoring champion. He was considered to be an MVP candidate, but his failure to lead the Warriors into the playoffs cost him the award.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Buzzer beaters, the Stephen Curry way 📍 Buzzer beaters, the Stephen Curry way 📍 https://t.co/YzTweLR0xo

This season, Curry is averaging 27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 6.5 APG through 23 games. He is shooting at 41.6% from the three-point arc, and is on the cusp of breaking Ray Allen's record of most three-pointers (2973) in NBA history.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have been making a lot of noise in the league. They hold a 20-4 record, and sit atop the West. With key players like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still to come, the team is looking like contenders this season.

Their defense has been on par with their firing offense. Players like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II have also stepped up for the team. These youngsters have proven to be great assets to the team, and have constantly stepped up their game when needed.

Although Steph Curry is leading the team from the front, the performance of these youngsters and veterans like Draymond Green is one of the reasons why the Warriors have been successful this season.

If the team remains healthy and Steph Curry continues firing the way he has so far, there is no doubt both of Shaquille O'Neal's predictions for the Warriors could turn out to be true.

