“Steph Curry of women’s college basketball”: Stephen A. Smith names Caitlin Clark as player he’s most excited about ahead of 2023-24 season 

Stephen A. Smith just dubbed Caitlin Clark the "Steph Curry of women's college basketball" as he anticipates the 2023–24 season. With this, Smith's endorsement of Clark sets the stage to prove that she is one of the most fun players to watch with her shooting ability.

"I'm just a Caitlin Clark fan. I think she is the Steph Curry of women's college basketball."

Entering her fourth year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has been accumulating a lot of college basketball individual awards but has yet to win a title.

In the 2022–23 season, she averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

She led women's college basketball twice in scoring during her freshman and sophomore seasons, while also having the highest assist average in the last two years.

Just like Steph Curry, she has been a great shooter from long range and has a college career average of 37%.

Caitlin Clark has a big decision to make after this season, as she has been predicted to be the top talent to go to the WNBA draft in 2024. Nonetheless, she would like to 'trust her gut' if she wants to spend another year in college or turn professional.

"It's really not something I think about every day or let weigh on me. I'm focused on helping this team be the best they can be. The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut. I'm not going to do a lot of research on what's better. I'm going to trust my gut and go with that," said Clark to Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Steph Curry would like to suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics

While Steph Curry is also preparing for the upcoming NBA season, he has already set his sights on probably teaming up with LeBron James and Kevin Durant for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Americans failed to bring home the gold medal from the 2023 FIBA World Cup and it prompted the best USA talents to team up for 2024.

This idea interests Steph Curry and is looking forward to add another accomplishment in his illustrious basketball career.

I talked to some people about the opportunity, and definitely, if all things stay the same, I want to be playing. It’s the one thing I haven’t done. I also understand the opportunity for Team USA to kind of reassert themselves as the most dominant in the world and all that type of stuff. I definitely want to be there — definitely want to be on the team. Hopefully, things line up that way where we’re all there," said Curry on the Warriors Media Day.

The Golden State Warriors open their new season on the road against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Their first home game happens on October 28 as they face the Sacramento Kings.