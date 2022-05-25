"Steph Curry is the worst player to ever play the game of basketball" - "Saturday Night Live" brilliantly trolls ESPN's "First Take," actors play Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins to perfection

During a "Saturday Night Live" skit, actors portrayed "First Take" analysts Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins. The two argued about Steph Curry after his Game 3 victory in the Western Conference finals.

ESPN's "First Take" is one of the most popular sports debate shows in the world. "Saturday Night Live," aka "SNL," has done several skits on "First Take" over the years. Their latest edition was hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne. She portrayed Michael Rappaport on the skit while the "SNL" cast members played Smith, Perkins and Molly Querim.

When asked to choose between Curry and Luka Doncic, Smith, as portrayed on the show, said:

"Today, I must declare that I got Steph Curry 'cause he's the greatest shooter of all time. And he can, and I've personally seen him do this, shoot a ball from San Francisco into the first-class seat on an airplane, and six hours later the ball swishes into a basket at Madison Square Garden"

Smith has routinely lauded Curry's shooting prowess. He isn't shy to call him the greatest shooter in the universe and that God ever created. "SNL" amplified and exaggerated his monologue to show his love for the Baby-faced Assassin.

Perkins, on the other hand, is known for hating Curry. He picked the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round to defeat the Golden State Warriors because he was tired of seeing Curry. He often brings up Curry's lack of Finals MVP trophies as an argument against his greatness. Perkins, as portrayed in the skit, said:

"Stephen A., with all due respect, Steph Curry is the worst player to ever play the game of basketball. I mean, sure, he scored 32 last night, but my man Luka got a 40-piece, and then he pulled out eight biscuits and threw in some extra sauces. Your man Steph is too short. The boy needs a ladder to comb his own hair"

After the Golden State Warriors won 109-100 in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks, many debates surrounding Curry's greatness popped up. The two-time MVP is on the doorstep of his sixth NBA Finals appearance and could possibly win his fourth title. Many sports shows around the world started to argue whether Curry deserves to enter the top 10 list of all-time players.

Kendrick Perkins switches gears and praises Steph Curry

Kendrick Perkins recently did the unthinkable and praised Steph Curry after his Game 3 performance against the Dallas Mavericks. He was asked what another title would do for Curry's legacy, and he said it might place him in the NBA's Mount Rushmore. Perkins believes a Finals MVP award and fourth NBA title would make Curry one of the four greatest players of all time.

On ESPN's "GetUp," he said:

"When it comes down to Steph Curry, if he goes on to win another championship along with the Finals MVP, one, it’s going to put him in the top 10 conversation of greatest player of all time. Two, it’s going to move him as the No. 1 point going to ever play the game.

"If he goes on to win a fourth NBA title with a Finals MVP, forget the top 10 list, forget the greatest point guard of all time, he’s going to be on the NBA Mount Rushmore. Period."

Perkins brought up the fact that Curry is one of only four players in NBA history who have won multiple titles and have multiple scoring titles and MVPs. The other three are Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, Perkins has LeBron James instead of Chamberlain on his Mount Rushmore.

Curry is up 3-0 on the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Although he has one game left to win, no team in 146 tries has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. It looks like the Baby-faced Assassin is en route to his sixth NBA Finals in eight years.

