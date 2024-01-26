"STEPH PR MOVE BC HE'S NOT A STARTER": NBA fans in frenzy over reports of Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest

At this point in his career, it is safe to say that Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is a greater shooter than any other player in the history of the league. So far, he has made 3,568 3s, over 500 more than the person in second place, who happens to be Ray Allen with 2,973.

Steph isn't just chucking up shots either, the shots he takes are calculated and even when it looks like he's shooting from a ridiculous distance or an impossible angle, he can still sink his 3s which is why he has a 42.6 3-point percentage.

It might take a while before someone poses a legitimate challenge to Steph's title for the best shooter in the NBA but the WNBA might have found an answer for him. New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu could battle the Golden State Warriors superstar in a 3-point shootout at the upcoming All-Star Weekend as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Upon reading the news, fans went wild with sharing their thoughts, and even a few jokes about the upcoming battle. Here is what some fans had to say about the planned competition on X:

"This will be legendary," one commenter said, and they weren't the only one who felt that way.

Expand Tweet

"LFGGGGGGGGG THIS WILL BE AMAZING," said another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With a battle like this, it couldn't be helped that fans would take sides with some fans voicing their support for the 2x NBA 3-point contest champion:

"Lmao Steph wiping the floor wit her," one comment said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the winner of the WNBA's 3-point contest last season also had her fair share of supporters:

"Can Steph Curry keep up with her?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the trolls were also out in full force, taking the time to take shots at either, or both Steph and Sabrina:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Curry washed at 35" - Steph Curry not locking spot on 2023-24 NBA All-Star starters list has NBA fans in shambles

Sabrina Ionescu steps up to Steph Curry challenging her to a 3-point contest

Last year, Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the final round of the WNBA's 3-point contest. Not only did this allow her to secure the win, but it was also a record-setting performance for both the NBA and WNBA.

Steph Curry is aware of her accomplishments and even asked his teammate Brandin Podziemzki during warm-ups who held the record for the most points in a 3-point shootout. After Podziemzki correctly answered, Steph said he had to face her in a battle of shooters.

Expand Tweet

Podziemzki then said that he and the WNBA star shared an agent and that they had talked about it already, to which Curry responded that he had to challenge her.

Sabrina Ionescu immediately responded to Curry's challenge without any hesitation. She posted on her official X/Twitter account that she would see him at the 3-point line and even tagged him for good measure:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Most non clutch superstar ever lol": NBA fans rain down on Steph Curry after late-game blunder gifts Kings win in thriller

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!