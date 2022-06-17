"Steph has solidified himself as the greatest point guard of all time" - Former Finals MVP makes bold claim as Steph Curry wins his 4th championship with Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have once again reigned supreme, clinching the NBA championship in six games against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs' fourth title in eight years is a magnificent accomplishment.

Golden State won 103-90 to conquer the Celtics at their own home on Thursday. The victory has cemented Curry's status as an all-time great. The four-time champion finally added the coveted NBA Finals MVP trophy to his legendary resume.

Warriors teammate and four-time champ Andre Iguodala shared his perspective on where Curry ranks amongst the all-time greats, saying:

"Steph has solidified himself as the greatest point guard of all time."

The legacy of Steph Curry

NBA Finals, Game 6

Stephen Curry has once again etched his name into the history books after guiding the Warriors to their fourth championship since 2015.

The Warriors bounced back to the top of the NBA after two injury-plagued seasons.

After losing in the 2019 NBA Finals, they finished with the league's worst record (15-50) in 2019-20. That was followed by a play-in tournament exit against the LA Lakers last season. That led to many executives and members of the media believing the Warriors' championship days had past.

Golden State not only bounced back but did so in spectacular fashion.

With Klay Thompson returning in January, the Dubs' long-awaited return to the postseason – with their core three intact – arrived.

The Warriors' road to the NBA Finals began against the Denver Nuggets, who were decimated by Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole in five games.

The performance was followed by a hard-fought semifinal victory against the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Thompson closed out the series with an exemplary performance in his famous 'Game 6 Klay' monicker. The sniper dropped 30 points, including a stupendous eight 3-pointers, to clinch the series.

The Warriors' return to the Western Conference finals saw them square up against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, who were annihiliated in five games. The displays from Curry eventually led to the two-time MVP being awarded the inaugural Magic Johnson WCF MVP Award.

With the anticipation, pressure, legacy and stakes at an all-time high, the Dubs neutralized the Boston Celtics after trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

NBA History @NBAHistory By hoisting the Bill Russell trophy awarded to the #NBAFinals MVP, Stephen Curry becomes the 11th player in NBA history to be named MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP. By hoisting the Bill Russell trophy awarded to the #NBAFinals MVP, Stephen Curry becomes the 11th player in NBA history to be named MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP. https://t.co/FXXKPGaZev

The Warriors won three straight games to clinch the coveted Larry O'Brien Finals trophy.

To cap a splendid postseason run, Curry absolutely dominated the NBA Finals, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in six games. A showing of this magnitude steered Curry to his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

After earning the last piece of silverware missing from the greatest shooter's decorated career, Curry has cemented his place among the best NBA players.

