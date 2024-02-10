"Steph took that personally" - Draymond Green dishes secret behind Steph Curry's 'menace mode' against Pacers

Steph Curry took care of business on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 131-109 win. The story of the night was his hot shooting stroke from beyond the arc, which the Pacers weren't able to contain.

His teammate, Draymond Green, shared an interesting snippet of what could have triggered the two-time MVP to take over last night.

Curry finished with 42 points against the Pacers. Usually, for a player like him, scoring more than 40 points isn't a surprise. However, the ten-time All-Star was on point with his shooting, finishing with 11 threes in 16 attempts. The Warriors star only had two attempts from the charity stripe.

According to Green, Andrew Nembhard's first game against the Warriors in Dec. 2022, where he scored 31 points and dished out 13 assists, could be the reason behind it.

The Pacers had fun and said some words to Curry and the team that night. Curry only had 12 points and shot 17% from the field.

The defensive forward believes that the all-time leader in three-pointers took it personally.

"If you remember last year, Andrew Nembhard had a great game against us, 31 points here," Green said. "They were talking crazy. They won. You got to respect it. I think Steph Curry took that personally.

Green also mentioned how he enjoyed playing with the All-Star last night. The two-way forward said that he got out of Curry's way and allowed him to take over.

"He was so off the dribble last night. And that's how I knew he was in menace mode, because everything was just off the dribble."

Curry has not confirmed it, but there could be some truth behind Green's claims of taking their game from last season personally.

Steph Curry credits "team effort" after win over Pacers

Steph Curry credited the entire team that contributed to the win against the Pacers and pointed out that he wasn't the only player who worked hard to end their road trip with a win.

"And then it was a total team effort from there, man. You could go down the list of everybody that contributed tonight," Curry said.

Four players, other than Curry, scored double digits in the game. Jonathan Kuminga finished with 18 points. Coming off the bench, Gui Santos had 13 points to help the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric both had 11 points. Green had an all-around game, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Klay Thompson was ruled out for their game last night due to an illness.

