Stephen A. Smith controversially cites disapproval of Kevin Costner's divorce settlement as 'desire' to remain single

Stephen A. Smith made headlines earlier this year when he was spotted enjoying himself while on vacation with a female associate. Fans were quick to take to social media to chime in with jokes about the outspoken TV personality, however, according to Smith, he intends to stay single. The way Smith sees things, the idea of divorce is just too much for him.

Although he usually keeps things focused on sports, he changed gears on a recent episode of his Stephen A. Smith podcast to open up on his personal life. As he explained, he has no problems with being single, however, what he does have a problem with is the divorce settlement actor Kevin Costner is currently tied to.

Much like a number of NBA players, Costner not only pays to support his children, he also pays alimony so that his ex-wife can live a lifestyle similar to when they were together. This practice isn't uncommon, however, in the case of celebrities, alimony money can cost tens of thousands from month to month.

As such, Stephen A. Smith is quite content to enjoy the single life. In a clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday, he spoke about the situation, while extending an open invite to The Shade Room podcast crew.

"If Kevin Costner's monthly child support enables the children to maintain the quality of life he once provided, why should he have to pay extra so the wife that he's no longer with gets to maintain her quality of life? Y'all ain't together!"

Stephen A. Smith goes into further details about his personal life and the idea of marriage

According to Stephen A. Smith, not only is he not presently married, he's never been married, and that's the way he likes it. Despite previously being connected to women, and taking a vacation with a female that caught the attention of fans earlier this summer, marriage isn't on the horizon for Smith.

As part of the segment in question, he referenced rapper Jeezy's recent divorce, while also dancing around a past relationship of his own. As he explained:

"I'm 55 years old, I've never been married, and I'm happy about it. Now, one could easily surmise that a past rife with some degree of promiscuity might, dare I say, contributed to my desire to be single but that is not the reason. I am not upset about being single."

"Jeezy, how he filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, after only two years of marriage. Former friends are saying she's after his money."

Whether or not a lady comes along and changes his mind, only time will tell. For now, it sounds as though the TV personality is content with his life.

