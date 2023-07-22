Shaquille O'Neal made sure to get a quick jab in on longtime ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith this week. While the First Take host was on vacation, photos surfaced of him at the beach with a mystery woman while the pair were in Barbados.

Despite the fact that he was on vacation, Smith hosted his usual Stephen A. Smith show on Friday while apparently still on vacation. The big topic of discussion, of course, was the possibility of Shannon Sharpe joining ESPN and partnering with him on First Take.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was quick to jump in the comments shortly after the video was posted. The four-time NBA champ told Smith to put his little arms away as he sat in a tank top.

Smith was quick to address O'Neal's comments later on in the show, joking that everyone's arms look little compared to Shaq's. Moreover, he also touched on a pretty serious matter, saying that he was forced to undergo a pretty big lifestyle change after finding out he was nearly diabetic.

"Shaquille O'Neal is bothering me as usual 'if you don't put them little arms away,' Well hell yeah they're little compared to you, you damn Amazon I mean damn how are you gonna say that but you know, I know you're proud of me bro I mean I just have to put something out there bro ...

"I worked out I lost about 20 pounds cause I was on the verge of being diabetic. I mean I think I'm looking better and better, but they took a very unflattering picture of your bro you understand what I'm saying? But you undoubtedly are going to roast me about, but I'm telling you I look better than that okay."

Looking at rumors of Shannon Sharpe joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take

Leading up to this Friday's episode of Stephen A. Smith's show, the rumors regarding Shannon Sharpe potentially joining ESPN were in full swing.

The Club Shay Shay host had been rumored to be in discussions with the network, prompting Smith to put out a tweet saying he would address the matter.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!! twitter.com/legionhoops/st…

As he explained, he would address things on Friday on his show and then on Monday when he was back in the studio for First Take. The tweet caught the attention of Sharpe, who responded with a tweet of his own, playing along while asking what Stephen A. Smith would discuss.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 twitter.com/stephenasmith/…

During an interview with USA Today this week, Sharpe was asked about the back and forth, as well as the possibility of him joining ESPN.

"Since I found out I was trending for that, I went along and played with Stephen A., because he’s going to make an announcement on Friday. I was like 'OK, I want to hear the announcement you’re going to make.

"... I don’t have any announcements to make currently, but yes, in the next 10 days I’m going to make an announcement."

From the sounds of things, fans will have news regarding Sharpe joining Stephen A. Smith sooner rather than later. Whether or not Shaquille O'Neal jumps in with any jokes, only time will tell.

