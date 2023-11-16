Stephen A. Smith, who gave Snoop Dogg 'Stay off the weed' pass, posts hilarious meme about his newfound abstinence

Legendary rapper and longtime LA Lakers fan Snoop Dogg made a huge announcement, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responded in the most hilarious way possible. Snoop announced that he would be giving up smoking marijuana after heavy deliberation with his family. He didn't go into detail as to why he's giving up but just wanted everyone to respect his privacy.

After the announcement was made, Smith responded with a meme of himself. The meme shows the NBA analyst with the caption "I've won, but at what cost?" Fans found this hilarious, especially since it came from a famous TV personality.

Smith is known to call out players that he criticizes to "Stay off the weed." This time, he didn't call out the rapper to do so as Snoop was the one who decided to cut off his marijuana intake entirely.

It wasn't just Smith who was surprised by the announcement as many others were caught off guard by Snoop's news. The die-hard Lakers fan may give out further details about his decision soon.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Anthony Davis for lack of conditioning

Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings ruined the LA Lakers' night as they dismantled LeBron James and company on Tuesday. He outperformed Anthony Davis, who struggled to make a shot fall, only attempting nine.

Sabonis had 29 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a 125-110 win, and AD was criticized by many after the game, including Stephen A. Smith.

"We need to start paying more attention to Anthony Davis' conditioning. We need to start calling him out for that," Smith said. "Why in God's name does Anthony Davis seem out of it? You know why? Because his a** ain't in shape."

The Lakers (6-6) are tied with the Golden State Warriors for seventh place in the Western Conference. Although AD had brilliant performances in their last two games, Davis was outperformed by Sabonis.

The 2020 champion had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks against the Memphis Grizzlies, giving the Lakers a 134-107 win on Tuesday. Before that, Davis had 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's 116-110 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It looks like Davis, averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.4 blocks per game, hasn't found any sort of consistency this season, which could be a problem for the team down the road.

