Stephen A. Smith goes in on Golden State Warriors after Celtics rack up highest halftime lead in franchise history: "What an epic butt whooping"

Fans were shocked to see the Golden State Warriors play horribly against the Boston Celtics. The two teams are playing their final game against each other this season. As the Celtics are closing out their season series, the Warriors have struggled to catch up to them.

As the game reached the end of the first half, everyone was shocked to see the 82-38 score. While it's known to many that the Warriors were struggling this season, no one knew they were struggling this badly. The team shot so poorly that the Celtics took advantage of it and never looked back.

It started with Jaylen Brown's 19-point first quarter and led to Jayson Tatum's 23-point second quarter. Additionally, Steph Curry wasn't doing his best shooting from beyond the arc, as he shot 0-9 from deep. He only had six points after the first two quarters.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in utter disbelief when he saw the score at halftime. Smith started by criticizing the Warriors and how they played in the first half and even apologized to the viewers for the Warriors' performance.

"This is an epic butt whooping. This is so bad Kendrick Perkins needs to take off that suit," Smith said. "This is so bad that Bob Myers, who gonna be calling the Warriors game this Wednesday... shouldn't even go back.

"The Golden State Warriors were nearly down by 50 at halftime... None of us saw this coming. We want to apologize to the American people."

The Warriors could turn things around, but with the Jays shooting lights out, it would be a daunting task for Golden State to even cut the deficit.

The Golden State Warriors were unable to cut the deficit in the third quarter

Coming into the half, the Golden State Warriors had one goal, to slow down the Celtics. But that was proven to be difficult, as the Warriors couldn't seem to make their opponents slow down. During the third period, the score even went to 102-50, which happened at the 6:02 mark.

The Celtics continued their dominance, and their two stars didn't hold back one bit. The Warriors continued to struggle, with Curry still scoreless since scoring his first four points back in the second quarter.

Former NBA star and Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was also one of the few people surprised to see the Warriors' abysmal team performance.

"Damn warriors gettin that a** whooped," Thomas posted on X.

Throughout the third period, the Warriors failed to cut the deficit, and the Celtics outperformed them. They ended the quarter with a 115-62 score.

