Stephen A. Smith questions Kevin Durant over his lack of criticism towards Kyrie Irving: “They could get bounced out early, KD hasn’t uttered a syllable of frustration”

Stephen A. Smith criticized Kevin Durant’s nonchalant attitude toward Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status affecting the Nets on Tuesday.

Why Is Kevin Durant not being more critical of Kyrie Irving?

On “Stephen A’s World” on NBA on ESPN on Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith said:

“They could get bounced out early. KD hasn’t uttered a syllable of frustration.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets led the Eastern Conference in the early months. But Durant injured his knee in mid-January, and a 3-17 stumble ensued. The Nets (38-34), who have won six of their last seven games, are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The troubles, though they started before James Harden left at the trade deadline last month, are due in part to that recent trade.

Harden was reportedly unhappy with Irving’s decision to remain unvaccinated. Irving's resulting inability to play road games tremendously impacted the team's opportunity to go on a championship run. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks on Feb. 10.

Simmons has a back issue and has not played all season. There is no date set for his debut.

With the troubles looming in Brooklyn, Smith believes Durant needs to show a little frustration to Irving. After a 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, Durant talked about Irving:

“We figured that this stuff would be rolled back by now and be way past this, but it’s the situation we’re in. We gotta deal with it – he’s gotta deal with it – and trust him that it’ll get figured out here soon. We respect who he is, respect his game. ... He made a decision for himself. You just gotta respect it and move forward.”

Irving is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in 19 games this season. He will only be able to play in three more regular-season games, the last of which is April 2 at the Atlanta Hawks. He is definitely missed by his team when he is unavailable.

KD is no stranger to handling the heat alone, as he has proved many times this season. After scoring 37 points against Utah, Durant is averaging 29.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. There is no question in his ability to carry a team, but a seven-game series may wind even this elite All-Star if he is forced to go at it alone.

Smith said Irving has the ability to come back and help Durant if he gets vaccinated:

“Kyrie can end the restrictions all by his damn self. It’s time, long past time, for KD to talk about that. At least mention it.”

Though the Nets have taken some big hits this season, their future still looks bright. The players and picks they received from the 76ers will roll into future success in some way, and Simmons will be returning for them.

Does Durant have a right to question Irving’s personal decisions? The rift that might come from questioning Irving may be larger than the one in Brooklyn at the moment.

Nonetheless, Smith believes it is time KD at least addresses the matter to Irving. The team's success this year may be determined on if the vaccination restriction gets lifted or if Irving will budge on his decision if his team makes it into the postseason.

Brooklyn might end up playing the seventh-place Toronto Raptors (40-32) in the Seven-Eight Game in the play-in tournament. Because the game would be in Canada (if the season ended today), Irving would not be able to play.

The Seven-Eight Game winner advances to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game plays the winner of the Nine-Ten Game for the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein