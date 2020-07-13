Stephen A Smith supports LeBron James' decision to forgo social justice message on his jersey

Over the past couple of months, LA Lakers superstar Lebron James was quite vocal about his thoughts on social justice movement through his social media accounts. The NBA has allowed players to get a social justice message printed on the back of their jerseys. This message can be chosen from a list that was decided upon by the NBA and the player association together. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained notable traction in the last few months and especially in the United States.

However, LA Lakers star Lebron James revealed a few days back that he won’t be wearing one of the NBA-approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey when the season resumes. He was quoted saying,

“Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning. I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

Lebron James's actions are extended beyond symbolic gestures - Stephen A Smith

American sports television personality Stephen A Smith was quoted echoing his own thoughts on Lebron James’s decision. He said,

“The one person that has extended beyond symbolic gestures- is Lebron James. Because he has said this is not just about talking, what are we going to do? This man is smart! He listens, he cares and most importantly, he acts.”

Notably, Stephen A Smith has been critical of Lebron James in the past. Especially of his free throw shooting which has led LA Lakers down a few times. He added further to his support of Lebron James,

“ I stand with Lebron James 1000 per cent! This man is using his intellect to provoke the kind of change instead of just giving lip service to it”.

Lebron James has been a known advocate of social equality. His philanthropy is well documented and he recently formed a voting rights group called ‘More Than a Vote’. The group will focus on inspiring African Americans to take their voting rights more seriously in the wake of the ongoing oppression by the American police.

His ESPN colleague Jay Williams, on the other hand, was critical of a few NBA players in the Orlando bubble. These players let their disappointment known over the food and hospitality being provided by the NBA on social media. He expressed his displeasure by saying,

“These players are getting food served in their rooms. There are millions of families in America who are having a tough time putting the food on the table for their families.”

He was further asked on how the Lebron James’s LA Lakers are going to cope after Rajon Rondo’s injury. LA Lakers confirmed that Rajon Rondo will be out for at least 6-8 weeks. On Lakers odds without Rondo, he said,

“ Rajon Rondo’s basketball IQ is well known to all the coaches and GMs in the league. The Lakers will miss him for sure, but do not sleep on Alex Caruso. He certainly doesn’t possess the passing ability of Rondo but he will add a lot of value in certain key areas.”

