  • Stephen A. Smith threatens to expose Ja Morant: "Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on"

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 18, 2025 14:30 GMT
Stephen A. Smith threatens to expose Ja Morant as Grizzlies star trolls national media (Image Source: IMAGN)
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith threatened to expose Ja Morant after the Memphis Grizzlies star took a shot at the national media's coverage on Tuesday. After the Desmond Bane trade, conversations around the league have centered around Morant's future and speculation that Memphis is rebuilding.

The Grizzlies moved Bane for four first-round picks rather than acquiring another franchise pillar, which sparked those conversations. Morant wasn't a fan of those talks. He took to X to declare he was staying in Memphis, but that wasn't it. In a separate tweet, he called out national media for not discussing the NBA Finals.

Replying to his tweet, he wrote:

Smith didn't let Morant's comments slip. The polarizing figure also took to X, responding to the Grizzlies star's tweet, saying:

Stephen A. Smith's comments were suggestive of him knowing something about Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, primarily centered around players not wanting to play for the franchise.

So far, there haven't been any reports on the Grizzlies' worth as a potential landing spot. Their movement on the trade and free agency front has been minimal for the past few seasons as buyers, but they are actively selling and acquiring picks, focusing on internal development.

Ja Morant was linked to Miami Heat

Before Ja Morant denied his potential move out of Memphis, NBA insider Vince Goodwill reported that people around the league were monitoring the Miami Heat pursuing the two-time NBA All-Star. The rumors picked up at the last trade deadline when the Heat were shopping Jimmy Butler, who ultimately landed on the Golden State Warriors.

Goodwill reported that the iteration of a Morant to Miami trade was based on Desmond Bane getting shipped. With the shooting guard in Orlando, Goodwill said those rumors could be true.

The Heat are reportedly in Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo eyeing for their next franchise star after Jimmy Butler's departure. It seems like Ja Morant will stay put in Memphis, especially after denying all the rumors.

The young star guard has had a rough time since leading the Grizzlies to the conference semis in 2022. Morant dealt with a bevy of injuries and off-court issues, hindering his progress. The Grizzlies have suffered as a result, failing to win a playoff series over two of their last three playoff trips.

Arhaan Raje

