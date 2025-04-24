Stephen A. Smith warns Ime Udoka over Rockets getting 'chippy' with Warriors could trigger major backfire

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets first-round matchup has become a physical battle, but Ime Udoka likes it that way. Players from both teams are determined to turn the showdown into a slugfest through hard screens and bumps.

According to the Rockets coach, this style of play favors his team based on results from the past two seasons. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith disagrees with Udoka's take.

Smith believes it favors the Warriors and that it will also hurt Houston in the long run.

"Ime Udoka's special," Smith said on Thursday, via 'First Take.' 'He's the right man for the job, I think he's gonna lead the Houston Rockets to a championship in the near future. But, I don't like that comment that he gave because you're making yourself more of a target for the NBA when they don't want that."

Smith added that the calls will go against the Rockets' favor at some point. When that happens, they can't complain because Udoka claimed that it was their identity.

Houston has transformed under the leadership of Udoka. The three seasons before his arrival were all losing campaigns. The Rockets won 17 games in 2021-22, 20 the following season and 22 in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, they increased their win total to 41. Although they missed the NBA playoffs, it was an encouraging sign for a young squad.

This year, they went from a team that missed the playoffs four straight times to a 52-win team. Houston finished as the No. 2 seed in the stacked Western Conference.

Ime Udoka tells his team to keep playing physical since the referees won't blow their whistles

The Warriors-Rockets series has gotten several fans on either side up in arms. Most have been complaining about what they perceived as non-calls and missed calls.

While it has been frustrating for others, Houston coach Ime Udoka encouraged his players to lean into it. In Game 2 on Wednesday, he was heard telling his players to keep playing physical because the referees won't blow their whistles.

"Keep playing through the contact, physicality," Udoka said. "Don't worry, they're not gonna call anything. Play through it."

The Rockets have played a physical brand of basketball all season long, and it's gotten them to the postseason. It's expected that they'll continue doing so, as it has brought success to the franchise.

