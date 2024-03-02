Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the great big man debate between Shaquille O'Neal, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is very close to winning his third MVP award of his career. The Serbia-born player is often compared to the best big men in NBA history. Some have even called Joker the best big man ever to play in the league.

While Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain dominated their opponents with their enormous size and strength, Jokic possessed something very different. He plays at the center position but possesses the quality of a guard. He is a good three-point shooter and arguably the best passer in the league.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is not yet ready to put Jokic ahead of Shaq as the best big man to ever play in the NBA. On his “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith was asked to choose between prime Shaq and Jokic.

“I am taking Shaq in his prime," Smith said. "I think the game has changed. I think the game has changed immensely. I think it helps Jokic now, not to say Jokic is not great, he is. But Shaq is the most dominant force we have ever seen in the game of basketball, this side of Wilt Chamberlain."

"When I look at Shaq even though he could not hit a free throw to save his life, you had to triple-cover this brother and engage in Hack-A-Shaq in order to stop him. I am not taking Jokic even with his greatness over Shaquille O’Neal.”

“But to answer your question, I am going with Shaquille O’Neal in his prime.”

Smith might have a fair point knowing how devastating Shaq was. At this stage, when the game has become more offense-centric, the LA Lakers legend would have had more ways to punish the opponent in the paint. However, though both played in the same position, Jokic is a completely different player than Shaq.

Stephen A. Smith chooses Joel Embiid over Nikola Jokic

During the Nikola Jokic vs. Shaquille O’Neal debate, Stephen A. Smith remarked he would not choose Jokic over reigning MVP Joel Embiid. This is also not the first time the First Take game analyst has picked Embiid over Jokic.

Alluding to Embiid's injury, Smith only gave Jokic an edge over Embiid in terms of durability.

“Matter of fact, I will tell you this, if Joel Embiid did not have injury issues, I will pick Joel Embiid. The only reason I will pick Jokic over Joel Embiid is because of durability. Coz I think Joel Embiid is one of the most talented big men this game has ever seen, who can get his bag and boogie on anybody, at 7 ft 1 280.”

Before his knee injury this season, Embiid was leading the MVP race, ahead of Jokic. Before Embiid got injured, he averaged 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jokic has been an excellent all-arounder for the Nuggets this season. He leads the MVP race ahead of players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. He is averaging 25.8 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 9.3 apg.