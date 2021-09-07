Stephen Curry receives hilarious cryptocurrency advice from NFL great Tom Brady

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sought his Twitter followers for advice on Monday (September 6), and NFL great Tom Brady replied with a funny suggestion. Curry wanted to know what he should and should not be doing with respect to cryptocurrency.

In response, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback poked fun at the question from the three-time NBA champion, giving his two cents on what he shouldn’t do if he wants to find cryptocurrency success.

Whatever you do…don’t laser eyes! https://t.co/VVqUx6E6Oe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 7, 2021

Stephen Curry should avoid Tom Brady’s poor decision

Tom Brady #12 hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

According to CNBC’s Yun Li, Tom Brady’s profile-pic change to 'laser eyes' had the opposite effect of what he was hoping for, something that Stephen Curry should avoid doing moving forward.

“The seven-time Super Bowl champion in early May changed his Twitter profile photo to include ‘laser eyes,’ which is what many bitcoin enthusiasts do to show their “laser focus” to push prices higher,” Li wrote. “Bitcoin’s price has fallen nearly 40% to $34,665 on Monday from $56,245 on the day Brady changed his avatar, according to Coin Metrics.”

In May, Brady asked his own followers if he should turn on the laser eyes.

Hmmmm should I change it?? https://t.co/w6VF35Ypgx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021

In June, it was revealed to him via a chart on Twitter that he should stop using the laser eyes, so Brady asked for more advice.

Alright the laser eyes didn’t work. Anyone have any ideas? https://t.co/43WyShRxr2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 28, 2021

On Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion offered his “wisdom” to Stephen Curry to help him avoid the “mistake” Brady made a few months ago. At the time of writing, the Golden State Warriors guard hasn’t responded to his fellow star athlete on social media. It’s also possible that he hasn’t checked his Twitter account just yet.

Stephen Curry had a fantastic NBA 2020-21 season, finishing as the NBA’s leading scorer with an average of 32.0 points on 48.2 percent field goal shooting. The 33-year old also knocked down a league-best 337 threes, the second-highest 3-point total of his career.

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for an NBA title run in the 2020-21 season, which begins next month. The upcoming campaign presents Stephen Curry’s team with the chance to reclaim the championship they last won in 2018. The Warriors have also not made the Finals since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Also Read

Also Read: "It would have destroyed the league for at least 10 years" - Gilbert Arenas explains why NBA nixed the Chris Paul trade to the LA Lakers

Edited by Anantaajith Ra