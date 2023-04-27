Stephen Curry remarks on his playing time in the playoffs, says ‘no conversations’ around him playing ‘too much’

Stephen Curry revealed that he had had no conversations about his high playing time in the Playoffs with his teammates.

The Golden State Warriors were off to a poor start in their playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. The third-seed Kings won the first two games of the series rather easily and seemed headed for an easy playoff series win.

Stephen Curry, now 35 years old, has been playing long stretches of games in the series, including more than 40 minutes in games 4 and 5. Curry ended up playing the entire fourth quarter alongside Andrew Wiggins in the last game, and claimed that there had been no discussions about his playing time:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp For the first time ever in his NBA career, Stephen Curry is down 0-2 in a playoff series. For the first time ever in his NBA career, Stephen Curry is down 0-2 in a playoff series. https://t.co/UR8oCQ0qT6

“I know my rotation and when I’m most likely coming out, Quarters 1 through 3, and based on how the game is, being prepared to play the whole fourth. … I felt fine. There has not been any conversations of if I need to come out or I’m playing too much because you understand how important this moment is.”

Stephen Curry claims he is ready to play the whole fourth quarter for the Golden State Warriors

There is little doubt that Stephen Curry is crucial to any deep playoff run that the Golden State Warriors are able to muster in the coming weeks. The Kings looked like the stronger of the two teams in the first two games and the Warriors were without Draymond Green for game 3.

Still, the team has responded and has won the last three games to emerge with a 3-2 lead in the series. A single victory wwouldbe enough to send them to the Western Conference Semi-finals. The series also represents a huge test for the young and inexperienced Sacramento Kings.

Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were instrumental in getting the first two victories but have had limited impact since. With the series now poised delicately, it will be interesting to see how the Kings respond to the challenge from the NBA defending champions.

Of course, while the Warriors’ had been discounted by both critics and fans after the first two games, they boast three future Hall-of-Famers and are a battle-hardened team capable of going the extra mile during the playoffs. Of course, there are bound to be bigger tests even after they beat the Sacramento Kings.

