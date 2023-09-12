Steve Ballmer reveals astounding details of LA Clippers’ new arena Intuit Dome: “I wanted people in seats watching the game” 

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer shared his plans for what's to come for the Intuit Dome, which will be the new home of the Clippers on "Podcast P with Paul George."

The former CEO of Microsoft talked about the small details that will cater to fan comfort in the arena that's being constructed.

Construction on the Intuit Dome started in September 2021 in Inglewood, California. The arena is expected to be finished in 2024 and will allow the Clippers to have their own space.

Ballmer shared the details that will definitely make fans want to buy tickets.

"I have a point of view," Ballmer said. "I wanted an arena that works for the true basketball fan, I wanted people closer to the action. We saw an early option to do a crazy thing for a scoreboard. ... Our scoreboard's an acre. We have an acre of scoreboard.

"That's 44,000 square feet. The average big NBA scoreboard is 9,000 square feet. So, we have about five times as much scoreboard as some of the biggest boards out there. Plus urinals, we got 1,300 or 1,400. I can't even remember right now. I wanted people in their seats watching the game. I hate it when you see lines; people can't come back in.

"We're putting the same investment in the person in the upper bowl as we do way down at the bottom. You may sit at the bottom, but we want you to have the same comfort level. ... People down low get a little more leg room, and the people up higher get more headroom.

"We got some tricks coming, we'll have powered every seat so you could charge your phone if you need to during the game. We'll know whether you're standing up, sitting down. And if you're cheering, we know how many decibels you're putting out."

Fans should be excited to attend Clippers games in the future as Steve Ballmer has made it his task to ensure their comfort.

Steve Ballmer was excited about the amount of toilets

One of the highlights of the Intuit Dome is Steve Ballmer's concern for fan comfort. During an interview to show the construction of the arena, Ballmer was thrilled about the amount of toilets and urinals that the arena will showcase.

"Toilets!" Ballmer exclaimed. "1,160 toilets and urinals. Three times the NBA average number in toilets and urinals!"

Steve Ballmer is one of the few NBA owners who listen and care for the fans who support his team. His passion for the game of basketball is often seen when he's cheering from the sidelines. Many fans see him as one of the best owners for his personality and ability to listen to their concerns.