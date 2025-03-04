Steve Kerr addresses basketball fundamentals postgame after being slapped with a tech

Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors coasted to a 119-101 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, boosting their playoff chances. However, that didn't stop the veteran coach from picking up a technical foul and critiquing the contest's referees in a basketball fundamentals-centric postgame speech.

Golden State led wire to wire, spearheaded by a combined 43 points from superstar point guard Steph Curry and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Ahead 70-63 late in the third quarter, Kerr became incensed after officials neglected to call what he seemingly considered a blatant travel, garnering him a tech.

The non-call proved relatively inconsequential, as the Warriors' advantage ballooned to 19 points in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, after the game, the four-time NBA championship-winning coach took the opportunity to lobby for referees to crack down on traveling.

"I don't understand why we are not teaching our officials to call travels in this league," Kerr said. "They do a great job, they work their tails off, they communicate well, but I see five (or) six travels a game that aren't called.

"... You know it's a problem when there's like a hundred fans in the stands, and every coach on the sidelines when I'm watching film, everyone is (signaling for a travel call). Everyone is seeing it. So, we're clearly not teaching, as a league, our officials to look at the feet."

Kerr continued by pointing out that footwork is one of the fundamentals of basketball and shouldn't be consistently overlooked.

"The entire game is based on footwork," Kerr said. "For the good of the game, we need to enforce traveling violations, and we are not doing it, and I don't understand why."

During his commentary, Kerr noted that he's already made his gripe "clear to the league." He also quipped that he may "hear back from (it) after these comments."

Warriors win 6th game in 7 tries amid Steve Kerr's officiating grievance

Despite Steve Kerr's displeasure with referees seemingly building up, Golden State has found its groove. Monday's victory marked its sixth in seven outings, improving it to sixth in the Western Conference (33-28). Moreover, the team has gone 8-1 through nine contests with superstar forward Jimmy Butler, its top trade deadline acquisition.

Kerr noted postgame that the Warriors "can do a better job getting (Butler) involved (offensively) by not letting the ball stick early in possessions." He added that integrating the six-time All-Star is "still a work in progress."

So, Kerr and Co. seemingly have plenty of room for improvement amid their playoff push. They continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the New York Knicks (40-20).

