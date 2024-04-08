Steve Kerr credits "better vibe" as reason why Warriors are better from season prior with Jordan Poole

Amid their late-season surge, the Golden State Warriors are on track to finish with a slightly better record than last season. However, per coach Steve Kerr, they are a substantially better team.

Golden State knocked off the undermanned Utah Jazz 118-110 at home on Sunday. The victory marked the Warriors' (43-35) seventh in their last eight games, cementing their play-in tournament spot. With four contests remaining, they can still climb as high as sixth in the Western Conference.

Given Golden State's .551 winning percentage, it is on track to finish with a 45-37 record. That would give it one more win than last year's 44-38 finish.

Last season, the Warriors dealt with well-documented chemistry issues. Their troubles reportedly began after the October 2022 practice altercation involving star forward Draymond Green and then-Golden State shooting guard Jordan Poole.

Green infamously punched Poole in the face, with Kerr noting that the Warriors never recovered from the incident.

Golden State subsequently moved on from Poole in the offseason. It shipped him to the Washington Wizards in a salary dump that netted it veteran point guard Chris Paul.

The Warriors also drafted multiple standout rookies, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, adding much-needed depth. That, combined with third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga's midseason breakout (19.1 points per game since Jan. 27), has increased optimism surrounding their ceiling.

Following Sunday's win over Utah, Kerr was asked if Golden State is a better team than last season. He didn't hesitate to concur, listing several reasons, including improved chemistry.

"Oh, yeah, we're definitely a better team," Kerr said. "Better two-way basketball, better connection, better chemistry. There's a much better vibe with this team."

Steve Kerr likes Warriors' postseason chances despite unideal position in West standings

Continuing Sunday's postgame comments about Golden State's improvements since last year, Steve Kerr touched on his squad's playoff hopes. He noted that despite the Warriors' tough pathway to the playoffs, he likes their chances against any opponent.

"I still believe firmly that we can do something special," Kerr said. "Obviously, it's gonna be a lot harder than it normally would. We're gonna have to win at least one, probably two play-in games, and that's not easy. But if we can get a chance, I like this group's chances."

Golden State remains most likely to finish 10th in the West. That means it would have to win two do-or-die games just to make the playoffs. However, given its proven veteran core and improved chemistry, it may be able to pull off a few upsets.

The Warriors will look to continue their late-season success when they visit the ninth-placed LA Lakers (45-34) on Tuesday. A win over LA would help them take another step toward moving up the congested West standings.

